Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

This weekend’s top stories include a look at the potential for longer, more intense allergy seasons and a deep dive into how two years of the coronavirus pandemic have changed our lives.

Violet White, right, and her boyfriend Dawson T. have lunch at Juilliard Park in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Thursday, March 17, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Allergy season in Sonoma County may get longer and worse. Here’s why:

A new study links climate change to longer, substantially more intense pollen allergy seasons.

Leigh Brandt places a headband onto her 22-month-old daughter, Genesis, in Cloverdale on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Brandt was near the end of her pregnancy when the coronavirus pandemic began, with Genesis being born on April 24, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

‘I had no idea I had that kind of strength’: How 2 years of the pandemic changed our lives in Sonoma County:

At the two-year anniversary of this global contagion, The Press Democrat spoke to economists, psychotherapists, Santa Rosa and Sonoma County officials and other experts to gauge the ways the pandemic has changed our lives. While the virus may be waning, those differences — in how and where we work, eat and travel, to name a few — aren’t going anywhere.

Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association first vice president Lisa Bauman, left, and union president Denise Tranfaglia embrace at Rancho Cotate High School, Friday, March 18, 2022 as the two gather with their co-workers, welcoming students back to school after a tentative deal with Cotati-Rohnert Park district officials late Thursday night, after a six day strike. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Here’s what ended the Cotati-Rohnert Park teachers’ strike:

A tentative agreement between the school district and labor union stemmed from a meeting unlike almost any other throughout eight months of bargaining, including half the time stuck in impasse: Neither the school district’s lawyer, nor the site representative for the California Teachers Association were present.

Mike Burwen at his Petaluma home on Friday, March 18, 2022. Burwen says he's done with the Petaluma guy who is spreading anti-Jewish propaganda. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

‘1933 all over again’: How North Bay Jews are confronting antisemitic hate speech:

Antisemitic hate speech is having a resurgence — not just locally, or even in the United States, but all over the world. And it has corresponded to an uptick in anti-Jewish hate crimes.

Press Democrat journalist Phil Barber (left) conducted his interview with Jon Minadeo II (right) in Minadeo's parked car on March 3, 2022. Image from Minadeo's website.

A Press Democrat reporter knocked on the door of an antisemitic internet hatemonger. Here’s what happened:

The front door opened, and behind the screen door was the guy I had watched in so many online videos, the ones in which he wove conspiracy theories vilifying Jews, called them slurs that my editors won’t let me say here, and managed to sprinkle in mocking impressions of gay and Black people, too.