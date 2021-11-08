Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County
It's Marie McCain, one of the local news editors
Looking to catch up on news you may have missed?
From the shocking arrest of a key figure in the effort to rebuild Coffey Park to a rise in coronavirus transmission in Sonoma County, here are this weekend’s top news stories:
Coffey Park locals shocked over arrest of man who played key role in post-fire rebuild:
Many Coffey Park residents who knew John Allen — or thought they knew him — were blindsided by the news of his arrest.
The former chief operating officer at Santa Rosa-based APM Homes, and a director of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, was arrested on Oct. 25 by Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives. Searching his home, detectives found a .45-caliber pistol, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sonoma County Office of Equity: Improvements are needed to combat racism:
More than a week after the loss of two high-profile Sonoma County government leaders over race issues, the county’s Office of Equity has acknowledged its own contribution to the county’s lack of representation of marginalized communities.
COVID-19 again on the rise in Sonoma County:
While all nine Bay Area counties reported increased COVID-19 transmission rates over the past two weeks, Sonoma County saw the highest jump in the region.
The county’s daily infection rate per 100,000 residents increased by 75% in the past 14 days.
What is the future of the Sonoma Developmental Center site?:
Just about everyone agrees the site of the former Sonoma Developmental Center, the imposing state institution that has been dormant for three years, is a unique piece of property.
That might be the only point of consensus when it comes to re-imagining this slice of paradise, as the county puts forth three alternate development plans.
Why the wind carries promise of a new economic boom for Humboldt County:
As California’s leaders and President Joe Biden’s administration push for a dramatic increase in renewable energy to slow the ravages of global warming, eyes have turned to a windswept stretch of sea off the coast of Humboldt County.
As soon as 2026, Humboldt Bay could see towering wind turbines perched atop floating platforms being towed seaward out of the bay.
