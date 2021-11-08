Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

From the shocking arrest of a key figure in the effort to rebuild Coffey Park to a rise in coronavirus transmission in Sonoma County, here are this weekend’s top news stories:

From left, John Allen, COO of APM Homes, explains the new amenities in their completed home with owners Cheryl and Randy Everson. Allen was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on Oct. 25 on eight charges, four of them felonies, including evading police with disregard for safety, possession of drugs while armed, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Coffey Park locals shocked over arrest of man who played key role in post-fire rebuild:

Many Coffey Park residents who knew John Allen — or thought they knew him — were blindsided by the news of his arrest.

The former chief operating officer at Santa Rosa-based APM Homes, and a director of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, was arrested on Oct. 25 by Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives. Searching his home, detectives found a .45-caliber pistol, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheba Person-Whitley resigned late last month as executive director of Sonoma County Economic Development Board. She used her resignation letter to call out what she referred to as a pattern of racial bias and microaggressions. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)

Sonoma County Office of Equity: Improvements are needed to combat racism:

More than a week after the loss of two high-profile Sonoma County government leaders over race issues, the county’s Office of Equity has acknowledged its own contribution to the county’s lack of representation of marginalized communities.

COVID-19 again on the rise in Sonoma County:

While all nine Bay Area counties reported increased COVID-19 transmission rates over the past two weeks, Sonoma County saw the highest jump in the region.

The county’s daily infection rate per 100,000 residents increased by 75% in the past 14 days.

Trish McVey, left, and Vickie Lingron take a walk at the Sonoma Developmental Center campus in Eldridge on Friday, November 5, 2021. McVey worked at the center for 18 years, and Lingron's brother is a former resident. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

What is the future of the Sonoma Developmental Center site?:

Just about everyone agrees the site of the former Sonoma Developmental Center, the imposing state institution that has been dormant for three years, is a unique piece of property.

That might be the only point of consensus when it comes to re-imagining this slice of paradise, as the county puts forth three alternate development plans.

Michael Kellogg stands on the end of a rail car at the Timber Heritage Association in Samoa on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The proposed Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind and Heavy Lift Marine Terminal would border the association's property. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Why the wind carries promise of a new economic boom for Humboldt County:

As California’s leaders and President Joe Biden’s administration push for a dramatic increase in renewable energy to slow the ravages of global warming, eyes have turned to a windswept stretch of sea off the coast of Humboldt County.

As soon as 2026, Humboldt Bay could see towering wind turbines perched atop floating platforms being towed seaward out of the bay.

