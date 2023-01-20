A toppled power pole on Magnolia Avenue in west Petaluma resulted in a brief power outage for some, a longer one for others and the early closure of classes at Cherry Valley Elementary School on Friday.

The power pole fell a little after 7 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue due to over-saturated grounds from the recent storms, said Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for PG&E.

“We have crews working to address outages and make assessments and repairs,” she said.

The estimated repair time, according to the PG&E outage map, is 3:30 p.m. and 160 customers are affected.

A neighbor who saw the aftermath – the pole fell right at the entrance to Cypress Hill cemetery – said it didn’t appear to have been struck by anything, and that the pole may have been rotted.

Magnolia Avenue between Elm and Keokuk remained closed for much of Friday as crews worked to replace the pole and reconnect the power lines.

At nearby Cherry Valley, power cut out just as class was about to begin and remained out for the day, with administrators announcing an unplanned short day

"Unfortunately, PG&E just informed us that due to the proximity of the power outage event to Cherry Valley’s campus, the outage will not be resolved as we had originally been advised this morning. At this point, PG&E is anticipating that our campus will be reenergized later this evening, and possibly even later,“ school administrators said in an announcement over ParentSquare.

“Given this new information and in collaboration with our District Office, today is now officially a minimum day and all students will be dismissed at 12 p.m.”