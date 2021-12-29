Toppled trees shut Bohemian Highway, cut power in Camp Meeker

A cluster of four trees fell across Bohemian Highway in Camp Meeker early Wednesday, triggering a road closure and a power outage for nearly 400 homes, authorities said.

The trees fell at about 3 a.m. between East and Van Ness avenues, according to Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

They damaged power poles and took out phone and power lines, Baxman said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said 387 of its customers in Camp Meeker had no power on Wednesday morning. The utility estimated power would be restored at 5 p.m.

Bohemian Highway will be closed between East and Van Ness through at least Wednesday afternoon, according to Baxman.

Drivers can use Occidental Camp Meeker Road to get around the closure.

An unrelated power outage that began at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday was affecting nine PG&E customers between Guerneville and Forestville, according to the company’s outage map. Service for those customers was expected to be restored around 3:30 p.m., PG&E said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.