Tornado of fire erupts from Loyalton fire between Lake Tahoe and Reno

A “firenado” — a fire-induced tornado — erupted from at an out-of-control forest fire that broke out north of Lake Tahoe on Saturday afternoon.

A massive fire cloud known as a pyrocumulonimbus formed over the fire, which started east of the town of Loyalton, about 40 miles west of Reno, Nevada. When high winds collided with the fire and whipped it into the air, a spectacular tornado-shaped spiral of flames was formed.

The fire has burned at least 45 square miles and triggered evacuation orders for sparsely populated communities along State Route 395 by the California-Nevada border, said Tahoe National Forest spokesman Joe Flannery.

Firefighters aided by water-dropping helicopters and air tankers faced “extreme fire behavior,” he said, and worked through the night to extinguish spot fires and protect threatened structures.

At one point, the fast-moving fire jumped a highway and came dangerously close to a fire truck. A fire crew from Truckee tweeted a video of firefighters dragging hoses as they ran alongside a moving truck that was dodging the flames.

Ryan Peel said firefighters created some defensive space around his slot machine distribution warehouse in Chilcoot, but he was worried the erratic winds could still put his business in the line of fire.

“Yesterday was extremely emotional, as we were at the mercy of the wind and the unpredictability of the fire,” Peel told The Associated Press. “I was stressed and terrified at the idea of losing everything I’ve spent my life working for.”

With zero containment and strong winds in the forecast, he said, “we are not out of the woods yet.”

What's a fire tornado?

Before the Carr fire, there had been only one documented case of a so-called "firenado" in the Canberra Firestorm of 2003 in Australia, making this an extremely rare event, according to Neil Lareau, a scientist and professor at University of Nevada, Reno.

The event in 2018 in Shasta County was the second such event, scientists said at the time.

Lareau, who spoke to The Sacramento Bee in 2018, and two co-authors released a study documenting the fire tornado and the factors which contributed to its formation.

The tornado formed its spin because of a pre-existing wind condition called a shear, and because of clouds formed on top of the fire plume, Lareau said.

A fire-fueled thunderstorm cloud can form on top of the fire's smoke plume, allowing the plume to grow vertically very quickly, he said.

When the plumes grow, a wind condition called shear happens near the ground. Shear is a wind pattern in which wind is blowing in two opposite directions very close to each other -- Lareau compared it to a busy freeway with a center divider.

The wind blowing in opposite directions is what formed the tornado's spin, Lareau said. He said it's similar to how a paddle wheel, placed in the center divider of the busy freeway, would begin to spin rapidly.

Lareau said that much of the radar and satellite technology used in monitoring the event could have potential applications in a warning system.

"It's not a panacea," Lareau said in 2018. "There are a number of things to be done to mitigate fire damage in California. But minutes matter."

Many areas of California saw triple-digit temperatures through the weekend and the combination of prolonged heat and smoke from wildfires sent ozone pollution to levels not seen in a decade in some areas. Air quality may reach unhealthy to very unhealthy levels in several regions of Southern California on Sunday and Monday afternoons, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.

More than 4,500 buildings remained threatened by the fire burning toward thick, dry brush in the Angeles National Forest. Firefighters already battling the blaze in steep, rugged terrain with scorching heat faced more hurdles when hundreds of lightning strikes and winds up to 15 mph pushed the flames uphill.

“We set up a containment line at the top of the hills so the fire doesn't spill over to the other side and cause it to spread, but it was obviously difficult given the erratic wind and some other conditions," said fire spokesman Jake Miller.

The Lake fire was just 12% contained Sunday and has burned nearly 28 square miles of brush and trees. Fire officials said 33 buildings had been destroyed, including at least a dozen homes.

Temperatures reached more than 110 degrees and a pyrocumulus created erratic fire behavior, fire spokesman Tom Ewald said.

Thunderstorm and excessive heat were also a concern for firefighters battling a blaze that blackened almost 4 square miles in the foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. The fire, believed to be started Thursday by a homeless man, is only 3% contained.

The Sacramento Bee and Associated Press contributed to this story.