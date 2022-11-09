Tornado touches down in Sacramento County with wind gusts up to 70 mph

A tornado with wind gusts of up to 70 mph touched down Tuesday afternoon in a rural area of southern Sacramento County near Galt, the National Weather Service reported.

The tornado, rated EF-0 based on damage reports from local authorities, touched down about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday a few miles north of Galt, according to the National Weather Service Office in Sacramento.

Based on damage reports from local officials, we have determined an EF-0 tornado touched down approx. 4 miles N Galt, CA around 1:40 pm on Tuesday, November 8, 2021. For more information please see the graphic. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1UQ8GXLwaS — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 8, 2022

An Enhanced Fujita-0 tornado has 3-second wind gusts 65 to 85 mph. It’s the lowest rating on the EF rating scale.

The length of the tornado’s path was measured at 0.8 miles with with a width of about 400 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported. The weather service said it received photos of of the funnel cloud.

A series of storms have been drenching the Sacramento region with rain this week, along with blanketing the foothills and Sierra Nevada mountains with snow.

The weather service had predicted possible isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening with brief heavy rain, small accumulating hail, gusty winds, lightning and funnel clouds.