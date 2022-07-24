Tortoises can adapt to live longer, according to study aided by Santa Rosa’s Safari West

A new study using data collected at Santa Rosa’s Safari West animal preserve has found that turtles and tortoises are able to reduce their rate of aging in response to an improved environment.

The study, published in the journal Science, challenges evolutionary theories of aging that predict all living organisms weaken with age and eventually die. It found that unlike birds and mammals, including humans, whose bodies stop growing and begin to deteriorate after they reach sexual maturity, certain types of tortoises and turtles can continue to grow and live for decades under the right circumstances.

The process of aging is called “senescence” by scientists.

The data was recorded by Safari West, along with other zoos and aquariums, in the global nonprofit Species360 Zoological Information Management Systems, or ZIMS. The data was used in the study conducted by the University of Southern Denmark.

Out of 52 turtle and tortoise species studied, 75% showed extremely slow senescence, while 80% had slower senescence than modern humans, according to researchers.

“We find that some of these species can reduce their rate of aging in response to the improved living conditions found in zoos and aquariums, compared to the wild,” said study co-author Dalia Conde, Species360 director of science and head of the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance.

Organisms that keep growing after sexual maturity are believed to have the potential to keep repairing cellular damage, so are thought to be ideal candidates for reducing or avoiding the harmful effects of aging, according to a news release from Safari West.

“Our animal caregivers at Safari West do regular checkups on all of our animals and keep records of size, weight, diet, response to enrichment, and more,” said Safari West spokesperson Mark Pressler in an emailed response to questions. “This is extremely useful to us in making sure our animals stay happy and healthy, but can also be useful to external research. To make this available externally, information collected by our caregivers is given to our registrar and assistant registrar, Kimberly Robertson and Athena Rushka, who enter this information into a database (SIMS).”

Robertson said Safari West, which is nicknamed the “Sonoma Serengeti,” is “proud that the data we have collected and curated on the tortoises in our collection has contributed to this study, and helped researchers better understand aging in these species.”

Safari West’s six sulcata tortoises, including one named Watson, were studied for data that helped researchers with their study.

Elizabeth Hunt, director of member support and training for Species 360, said in a letter to Safari West that “researchers relied on essential animal data recorded by Safari West using ZIMS. The … data contributed by Safari West as a holder of turtles/tortoises was instrumental in helping researchers unlock the mysteries of turtle and tortoise aging.”

Da Silva said the researchers relied on data that stretched back to 1980, and started this analysis about three years ago.

Whether any of the results of this or future research could be used to help humans live longer was not addressed. However, study co-author Rita da Silva said, “I believe there are a lot of advantages of understanding aging across the tree of life that could, in the future, be applied to humans.”

The idea that the study challenges the evolutionary theory on aging, at least for some living beings, was not controversial to Safari West, Pressler said.

“We believe strongly in evolution and we emphasize that with all of our tours. This is more of a challenge of this one theory (on aging),” he said. “There are other animals like sharks and jellyfish that have some weird aging stuff going on. There are some sharks in the Arctic that are like 300-something years old.”

But that doesn’t mean members of this order of reptiles, called testudines, can avoid death altogether, said study co-author Dr. Fernando Colchero, principal statistical analyst for the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance and associate professor at the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Southern Denmark.

“It is worth noting that the fact that some species of turtle and tortoise show negligible senescence does not mean they are immortal; it only means that their risk of death does not increase with age, but it is still larger than zero,” he said. “In short, all of them will eventually die due to unavoidable causes of mortality such as illness.”

Da Silva said the next steps would be studying whether reptiles in this special order who have more offspring have lower life expectancy.

Studying their causes of death in subjects that “escape senescence” would also be interesting, she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.