Total property assessments in Sonoma County reaches all-time high

Property values in Sonoma County have gone up, according to the county’s annual assessment report, and in all likelihood property taxes will too.

The total assessed value of all property in the county has reached $108.3 billion, an all time high and a 6.4% increase over last year, county officials announced in a press release.

The increase means Sonoma County tax payers will see a rise in the county’s 1% general property tax and other taxes that cover voter approved bonds, said Erick Roeser, the county’s auditor, controller, treasurer and tax collector.

The county’s total assessment amount, calculated annually, reflects the value of all properties in the county including homes, land, commercial real estate, boats and planes, as of Jan. 1, 2022.

“It’s everything that’s taxable,” said Deva Proto, the county’s clerk, recorder, assessor and registrar of voters.

The county’s real estate market and a 2% increase in the Consumer Price Index are both factors in this year’s increase the report said.

The Consumer Price Index reflects the average change in prices that consumers pay for goods and services.

“The property taxes generally go up every year by the annual CPI adjustment,” Roeser said.

Changes of ownership and new construction trigger a reassessment by the county, which can result in higher assessed values, Roeser added.

Communities across the county saw an increase, but Healdsburg had the largest at 13.6%.

The annual assessment roll has been increasing since the 2013-2014 fiscal year, Proto said. Values had been dropped between the 2009/2010 fiscal year and the 2012/2013 fiscal year.

“The assessed value has been positive percentage-wise since the 2013-14 assessment roll,” Proto said.

Once the assessment roll is calculated, the county assessor’s department passes the information along to the county tax collector to generate tax bills, Proto said.

Revenue from property taxes funds public services and institutions, and about 50% of that revenue goes toward public education.

