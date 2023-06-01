Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Jovan Houston wakes most days at 3:30 a.m. and commutes from her Inglewood apartment to the Los Angeles International Airport, where she directs passengers, ensures they have IDs and passports ready, and alerts security if someone goes through the wrong door.

At the end of each shift she’s exhausted, she said, but not done.

She’s home when her 13-year-old son returns from school, and she makes dinner and gets him started on homework. Then she gets back to work — cutting clients’ hair in her living room.

Her $19.04-an-hour pay doesn’t cover basic expenses, she said, and rent goes up almost every year.

“It’s a struggle,” Houston said. “It takes away time to be with my son. I think one job should be enough.”

Los Angeles leaders say they’re considering workers like Houston, who work in travel and hospitality, in their latest plan to shore up wages before the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics come to town.

Curren Price, a Los Angeles City Council member, has proposed upping the hourly minimum wage for airport and hotel workers in the city to $25 an hour, then raising it $1 each year until 2028, bringing it to $30 an hour.

He also proposed more affordable options for healthcare coverage.

“I find that unacceptable, (that) anyone who works fulltime in our city could still be finding themselves homeless,” he said in a recent city council economic development committee meeting. “So I think it is time that we consider bringing this wage up from a minimum wage to a living wage, so that our families can not only survive, but thrive.”

Boosting wages

If L.A.’s city council passes it, the ordinance would boost pay for more than 36,000 workers to more than 38% higher than the minimum wages in most major California cities. Many cities mandate hourly wages above the statewide $15.50 minimum.

The proposed wage ordinance would replace two existing ordinances that set minimum wages at $18.04 for certain LAX employees and $18.86 for hospitality employees at city hotels with 60 or more rooms.

Supporters of the proposed living wage ordinance argue that hotels and airports have fully recovered from the pandemic’s impact. But their low-wage workers continue struggling with living costs in Los Angeles rising faster than pay.

Some L.A. officials predict the World Cup and the Olympics will bring rare economic opportunities to the nation’s second largest city. But union leaders say they don’t expect low-wage workers to share in the profits — not without a push.

“We’re moving this ordinance well in advance of the Olympics because we want to make sure we have laws in place to make sure the workers who do all the hard work actually get some of the benefits,” said Jane Martin, airports director of the Service Employees International Union – United Service Workers West, which represents Los Angeles airport workers.

The union lobbied for the measure, along with the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy and Unite Here Local 11, which represents hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.

Representatives for airlines and hotels spoke against the proposed ordinance at the economic development committee meeting. They said the ordinance would force them to raise prices and some small businesses would have to close, making L.A. a less attractive tourist destination.

Wave of wage demands

Pete Hillan, spokesperson for the California Hotel & Lodging Association and the Hotel Association of Los Angeles, contradicted the union statements, saying hotels haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic.

“To go from the current minimum wage to $25, that is a huge increase from a cost standpoint,” Hillan said. “For many of these hotels that are family owned, they can’t absorb that.”

Sean Williams, vice president of state and local government affairs for the Airlines for America trade association, said passenger traffic at L.A.X is at 75% of where it was before the pandemic.

Council members Price, Hugo Soto-Martínez and Traci Park voted to study the economic impact study of the proposed ordinance.

The airport and tourism worker proposal is the latest in a wave of demands for higher pay for low-wage workers, many of whom were frontline workers during the pandemic.

Across the country, municipal governments have set pay ordinances for workers in hotels, food service, domestic work, and healthcare. For instance, Inglewood voters last fall approved raising the minimum wage for healthcare workers to $25 an hour in that city.