Town’s 1st pride festival: ‘Love Wins In Windsor’

A turning point that led to the first Windsor Pride Festival, being held Saturday, was the overnight removal of a gay pride flag flown in 2019 at the Town Green.

“I was talking to a friend at the Town Green and I said, hey, we should have a pride flag up here,” said Lorene Romero, the festival’s grand marshal, who served as president and CEO of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce. “After we put (the flag) up I sent pictures to the mayor, the town manager and the police chief so they’d know who did it.”

The next day the flag disappeared; it had been cut down. The police considered it a hate crime, and the perpetrator was never caught.

While the act wasn’t typical of the attitude of the town, Romero said it bothered then-Town Manager Ken McNab and Parks and Recreation Department Manager Jon Davis so much that they proposed the town council proclaim June as Pride Month every year starting in 2019.

This month, the town raised a pride flag, paid for by a private citizen, at Windsor Civic Center, with Mayor Deb Fudge, council members and other community leaders in attendance.

“And now we’re doing this (festival) with the complete support of the parks department and the town,” Romero said. “Everybody’s really excited and we have tons of volunteers.”

The festival, to be held from 2 to 9 p.m., will feature live music, a Kid Zone, merchant booths and a street fair on Market Street. Its theme is “Love Wins In Windsor,” and everybody is welcome.

“We are intentionally catering to the allies of the LGBTQ community,” said Spencer Blank, who is co-chairing the festival along with Leanna Lozinto-Lindsay, his close friend. He noted there isn’t a large LGBTQ+ population in Windsor, though there is in Sonoma County. “Our plans in Windsor extend beyond the LGBTQ community. If there’s one thing we all need right now, it’s love.”

After wrapping up the popular Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove holiday event in late winter, Blank and Lozinto-Lindsay discussed their next project, both being part of the People4Parks Foundation that raises money for city park projects.

“We were talking about how we needed to have a party to come out of this dark time of fires, the pandemic, people losing jobs. And we said, ‘Let’s throw one big old gay party for the town,’” said Blank, who is also a town Parks and Recreation commissioner.

By early March they had a logo and a sponsorship packet ready to go. The town and event sponsors wholeheartedly embraced the idea, except for the occasional pointed comment on the town’s Facebook page such as, “Why isn’t there a straight pride festival?” Blank said.

One of the highlights will be the performance of an original song about “Love Wins In Windsor” by singer-songwriter-pianist Jeremy Lipsin, who grew up locally and was commissioned by the event committee to write a song. Lipsin will also perform “a hit parade from queer pop idols” at 2:30 p.m., according to the festival’s website.

Windsor Vice Mayor Esther Lemus said the festival demonstrates that “we don’t tolerate discrimination here. We’ve gone through so much as a community.”

“We really want to let the world know that love wins in Windsor,” she said.

The committee also named a junior grand marshal, 7-year-old Dina Nofi, of Windsor, who identifies as transgender.

“Dina didn’t necessarily fit with her assigned sex at birth. She had the tendency to gravitate toward pretty dresses, dolls, dance and all things pink and sparkly,” the website said.

Nofi and Romero will be introduced during opening ceremonies at 1:45 p.m. at the main Town Green stage.

Although the event has attracted overwhelming support, in case anyone has any thoughts of disturbing the festival, organizers have hired D Block Security of Windsor. But Blank doesn’t seem worried.

“If people can see that a smaller community such as ours, which is not very gay, can stand in solidarity with the queer community … you know it has a ripple effect,” he said. “Just even doing this is important.”

