Dead and dying sea lions and dolphins, apparently poisoned by toxic algae, are washing ashore in Southern California. And while there currently is no sign of concentrated illness as far north as Sonoma County, projections predict statewide risk, scientists said.

Poisoned marine mammals are coming aground in such high numbers that beachgoers from Santa Barbara to San Diego counties have been alerted to stay clear of marine mammals potentially suffering from the deadly neurotoxin, domoic acid.

There have been reports of more than 20 people bitten by sea lions believed to have domoic acid accumulated in their systems and, thus, subject them to more aggressive behavior, experts said. Most of the incidents were in shallow waters.

But with marine mammal centers in the state’s southern counties already filled to capacity, there is neither enough room nor resources to capture the hundreds of affected sea lions reported and in need of care, according to Justin Viezbicke, marine mammal stranding coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries service.

Many are being left on the beach or are in and out of the near-shore waters, so “there’s a good chance that people that are going to the beach this weekend are going to come across an animal,” Viezbicke said during a conference call Friday with members of the media.

More than 100 dolphins have come ashore, either dead or near death, Viezbicke said.

There has been no indication of concentrated illness north of Santa Barbara County, said Clarissa Anderson, director of the Southern California Coastal Observing Systems at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Though, she said, computer projections anticipate potential risk throughout the state.

Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesperson for The Marine Mammal Center in Marin County, said the rescue community was keeping watch for increased animal strandings in the San Luis Obispo and Monterey areas, which might indicate the problem was moving north.

“San Luis Obispo is our southernmost county across our 600-mile jurisdiction, and we’ve only had one case of domoic acid in a sea lion there so far,” Rulli said.

“San Luis Obispo would be the hot spot if the bloom was moving north.”

Nine sea lions have been found with toxic levels in Monterey County, but they were spread out, he said, and it’s unclear if they “are in any way connected with what’s going on down south.”

Domoic acid is naturally produced in a tiny marine, plankton-like organism called Pseudo-nitzchia and is widespread in the ocean environment. Each year there are cases in which sea lions and other marine mammals accumulate enough in their systems that they end up under veterinary care, Rulli said.

The toxin becomes concentrated in larger animals as they prey on sardines, squid and other creatures that have eaten smaller animals, and so on, beginning with zooplankton.

But hundreds have fallen ill since mid-to-late May and, especially, in June in Southern California, displaying symptoms consistent with domoic acid poisoning. They include seizures, bobbing heads, erratic behavior and bulging eyes.

Test results from several specimens are expected Monday and may confirm domoic acid poisoning, Viezbicke said.

Domoic acid is associated with the upward movement of cold, nutrient-rich water from the ocean depths — a phenomenon known as ocean upwellings — that can exacerbate a Pseudo-nitzschia bloom, but with sufficient complexity that it’s hard to predict.

She recalled an “epic event” in about 2015 or 2016, amid a marine heatwave from Alaska to Baja California, during which pulses of upwelling occurred.

At the time, warm waters drew many species of wildlife northward, upending the food web. Among those found farther north than usual were sardines and other prey fish that meant nursing sea lions in the Channel Islands had to leave their young for longer periods to find food. The result was a spate of starving pups.

North Coast residents will recall the 2015-16 Dungeness crab season was delayed for more than four months because of persistent domoic acid concentrations in the crab.

This time, it’s adult sea lions that are getting ill, many of them pregnant females, so each rescue requires four to five people. They require more room and food in rehabilitation, as well.

The involvement of dolphins, combined with testing and observations, also suggests the bloom is farther offshore than before, federal officials said.

But marine mammal facilities can treat those found poisoned with anticonvulsant medications and fluids to try to flush the toxins from their blood, said Lauren Palmer, staff veterinarian with the Marine Mammal Care Center in Los Angeles.

Officials also are working on expanding space so they can accept more and even have made roped enclosures in places like Venice Beach to allow sick sea lions to rest, Viezbicke said.

