Tracking Biden's 1st-year progress delivering on promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his first year in office, President Joe Biden took action on a number of his key campaign promises, from rebuilding U.S. alliances globally to distributing vaccines across America and the world.

But others remain works in progress or dependent on Congress to address. That's particular true of his promises to reform the nation’s immigration system, where Biden is caught between the demands of his Democratic base and Latino voters and the realities of a steep influx of migrants to the U.S.

A look at where Biden stands on some of his key promises as he rounds out his first year:

COVID-19

• Reach a semblance of normalcy by Christmas 2021.

Broken. The delta and then the omicron variants drove fresh records in infections, spikes in hospitalizations, business closures and shortages of goods nationwide over the holiday season.

• Provide Americans with 1 billion home tests.

In progress. In December, Biden pledged to provide 500 million rapid tests amid a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant, and announced plans last week to distribute an additional 500 million tests. A distribution website launches Wednesday.

• Provide 100 million vaccine shots to Americans in his first 100 days, and vaccinate 70% of the world’s population against COVID by September 2022.

In progress. Biden surpassed the domestic vaccination goal, but only about 61% of the world’s population has received one dose.

• Safely reopen a majority of K-8 schools and keep them open.

Mostly accomplished. Schools are largely back to in-person learning, but the omicron surge has caused closures and other issues in a handful of school districts nationwide.

• Pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislative package.

Done; the bill passed last March. It also delivered on his promise to provide $2,000 in direct aid payments to Americans.

Climate

• Rescind Keystone XL oil pipeline permit, protect the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve, rejoin the Paris climate agreement and embrace the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to reduce harmful hydrofluorocarbons, or HFC’s.

Done.

• Ban new oil and gas leases on federal lands and offshore waters.

Broken. The administration has proposed reforms to the nation’s oil and gas leasing program, but hasn’t embraced a full ban.

Economy

• Roll back President Donald Trump’s 2017 cuts to corporate tax rates.

Broken. Biden’s social and environmental spending package included tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy, but the bill is currently stalled in the Senate.

• Pause federal student debt payments.

Done.

• Order a review of U.S. supply chains.

Done.

Immigration

• Raise refugee cap to 125,000, up from the 15,000 set by Trump.

Not close. Biden signed an executive order in February raising the cap to 62,500 refugees.

• Surge humanitarian resources to the border and encourage public-private partnerships to deal with an increase in migration there.

Yes, but officials have still struggled to deal with the influx of migrants at the border. Biden signed an executive order asking officials to prepare plans for using humanitarian resources there. He has yet to establish new public-private partnerships.

• Reform the U.S. asylum system.

Incomplete. Biden signed an executive order in February directing his officials to craft a strategy for migration, including refugees and asylum seekers, and while he promised last year to implement a new “humane” asylum system, there’s been no sign of specifics from the White House. And the Biden administration has continued a Trump-era policy that allows Customs and Border Protection to quickly expel migrants who enter the country without authorization to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

• Reverse Trump-era policies on travel restrictions on people from a number of Muslim-majority countries, funding and building the border wall, a provision discouraging migrants from using public benefits, and one expanding criteria for deporting immigrants.

Done.

• Streamline and improve the naturalization process for green-card holders.

In progress. Biden signed an executive order in February to improve the naturalization process, and the Department of Homeland Security has since revoked some Trump-era rules.

• End family separation policy and create a task force to reunite families separated at the border.

Done. Biden signed executive orders ending the policy and establishing a task force focused on reuniting families. Only a handful of families have been reunited thus far due to difficulties locating the parents.

• Protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents by reinstating the Obama-era policy defending them and their families from deportation.