A crash involving three cars in Rohnert Park on Thursday night pushed a vehicle into the path of an oncoming SMART train, causing a collision but no injuries to the motorist or train passengers, authorities said.

About 5:50 p.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded to a bumper-to-bumper crash involving three vehicles on Rohnert Park Expressway, said Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore.

The chain-reaction crash pushed a Toyota Prius to rest with its front bumper slightly across the nearby SMART tracks, Kilgore said.

The driver exited the Prius before it was hit by a southbound train going approximately 15-20 mph just moments later, officials said.

The train came to a stop on the tracks, blocking both directions of travel on Rohnert Park Expressway for about 90 minutes, according to the department in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

The track intersection at Rohnert Park Expressway is controlled by crossing arms in both directions. It was not immediately clear what involvement, if any, the crossing arm had with the crash.

“That’s all the information that we’re releasing,” Kilgore said, declining to provide additional details on the three-vehicle crash. “We don’t typically state who is at fault for a vehicle accident unless there was an arrest made.”

