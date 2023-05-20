Tractor overturns in Geyserville, operator suffers major leg injury

A tractor operator was badly injured Friday when his leg was pinned under a tire after the vehicle overturned on a dirt road in Geyserville.

The crash was reported about 2:40 p.m. off Nutter Road, according to Northern Sonoma County Fire District.

It drew a response from the district, along with Dry Creek Rancheria and Healdsburg firefighters.

The driver was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for a major injury that was not life threatening, according to the fire district.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi