Subscribe

Traditional Latino holiday festivities of Sonoma are making a comeback

JENNIFER SAWHNEY
LA PRENSA SONOMA
December 7, 2021, 10:57AM
Updated 43 minutes ago

Where to go to Las Posadas and more

Posada Navideña by Calidanza

What?: A free virtual Posada by Sacramento-based Calidanza. This is the 15th year the Posada will be held.

When?: Friday, December 10 at 7pm through Sunday, December 12.

Link: Check here.

Posada at St. Vincent de Paul, Petaluma

What?: An in person, traditional Posada. They ask all guests to wear masks to maintain everybody’s safety.

Where?: St. Vincent de Paul Church, Petaluma. 35 Liberty St., Petaluma, CA., 94952

When?: Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

More Info: Here

Arte Mexicano, traditional Mexican Holiday arts and crafts

What?: Arte Mexicano, two arts and craft stores that specialize in imported arts from Mexico.

Where?: Two Places. In Roseland: El Mercadito de Roseland, 777 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407. At the Santa Rosa Plaza Mall, 1071 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

When?: Check here.

More Info here.

Every December Latinos in Sonoma County continue to uphold holiday traditions from their home countries.

Elaborately decorated homes, posadas, which are made up of traditional carolers who join processions that date back to 16th Century Mexico, and steamy mugs of ponche or champurrado are just some of the traditions that are central to Latino holiday culture. In Sonoma County, many people play different roles to help curate the holiday celebrations.

On Nov. 2, as soon as Day of the Dead is over, Margarita Garcia places handmade nacimientos -or Christmas nativities- on her store’s shelves and hangs up metallic green, red and silver garlands to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Margarita Garcia stocks traditional Mexican holiday items for the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Las Posadas and Christmas at Arte Mexicano in Roseland’s El Mercadito on Thursday, November 11, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Margarita Garcia stocks traditional Mexican holiday items for the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Las Posadas and Christmas at Arte Mexicano in Roseland’s El Mercadito on Thursday, November 11, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Garcia owns Arte Mexicano, which features an assortment of Mexican-style sandals, multicolored beaded jewelry, handmade clothing and other trinkets year-round. She has two locations, one store inside El Mercadito in Roseland and another on the first floor of the Santa Rosa Plaza, which opened Oct. 2021.

"This is to not lose our customs and to explain to our new generations what our traditions are," Margarita Garcia, owner of Arte Mexicano of Roseland.

The nacimientos she carries range in size from miniature nativity scenes to about five inches in height, she said. Imported direct to Santa Rosa from Puebla, Mexico, they are made from either resin and plaster and then hand painted in different styles. While the nacimientos Garcia sells are not as big as some found in Mexico, she said she retails these to fulfill an important role for her community.

"This is to not lose our customs and to explain to our new generations what our traditions are," said Garcia.

Garcia is just one out of many in Sonoma County who help keep the holiday tradition alive.

Las Posadas

At the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the Calidanza Dance Company will perform at the annual Posada Navideña, which is now in its 15th year.

Steven Valencia, director of Calidanza, a Mexican dance group based in Sacramento, will yet again enlist his troupe of folk and contemporary dancers who will dress in colorful costumes for this year’s show.

The Calidanza Dance Company, which is shown here performing at Luther Burbank Center's 2019 Christmas Inn celebration, returns this year online with a performance.
The Calidanza Dance Company, which is shown here performing at Luther Burbank Center's 2019 Christmas Inn celebration, returns this year online with a performance.

This lively celebration, sponsored by Rodney Strong Winery and Los Cien will include a special performance with the LBC’s student mariachi band, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra de LBC.

This free, family-friendly event will be held virtually due to concerns on limited availability of vaccines for children and the California COVID mandates on vaccination and testing requirements. Last year’s event was also held virtually.

“We look forward to channeling the excitement of Christmas in Mexico into homes virtually this year and bringing Calidanza Dance Company back in-person when it is safe to do so.” -Sari Larson, Associate Director of Programs & Rentals at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

It will be available online starting Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and can be accessed online through the LBC’s website until Dec 12. While the show usually sells out each year, the virtual streaming will allow more families to watch the event rather than in person.

“We look forward to channeling the excitement of Christmas in Mexico into homes virtually this year and bringing Calidanza Dance Company back in-person when it is safe to do so,” said Sari Larson, Associate Director of Programs & Rentals at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Though the event at LBC is usually just one day, traditionally Las Posadas is a nine-day celebration that has its roots in Catholicism. It commemorates the journey that Mary and Joseph took in search for shelter before they arrived in Bethlehem where Jesus was born.

I’ll be home for Christmas

Many people gather with family, friends, or church groups, usually at someone’s home, to sing songs, break piñatas, and drink warm fruit punch or hot chocolate. Hosts often share colorful treat bags filled with sweets.

Carolers at a posada held in Roseland. [Ricardo Ibarra/La Prensa Sonoma].
Carolers at a posada held in Roseland. [Ricardo Ibarra/La Prensa Sonoma].

“During these posadas, there are many signs, there are many symbols— the treat bag, the piñata. We break away, in particular, with the piñata with those sins, with those selfish attitudes, with that which does not allow us to be brothers, with that that does not allow us to enjoy ourselves," said Father Mario Valencia of St. Sebastian Church in Sebastopol.

Where to go to Las Posadas and more

Posada Navideña by Calidanza

What?: A free virtual Posada by Sacramento-based Calidanza. This is the 15th year the Posada will be held.

When?: Friday, December 10 at 7pm through Sunday, December 12.

Link: Check here.

Posada at St. Vincent de Paul, Petaluma

What?: An in person, traditional Posada. They ask all guests to wear masks to maintain everybody’s safety.

Where?: St. Vincent de Paul Church, Petaluma. 35 Liberty St., Petaluma, CA., 94952

When?: Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

More Info: Here

Arte Mexicano, traditional Mexican Holiday arts and crafts

What?: Arte Mexicano, two arts and craft stores that specialize in imported arts from Mexico.

Where?: Two Places. In Roseland: El Mercadito de Roseland, 777 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407. At the Santa Rosa Plaza Mall, 1071 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

When?: Check here.

More Info here.

Las Posadas, Spanish for ‘the inns’, started in Spain and is now celebrated in many countries across Latin America. The celebrations start on Dec. 16, said Valencia.

“So Las Posadas are preparing us to live the mystery of Christ— who says that we are brothers, that we are children of God. And many people do it as a family Many people celebrate as a family,” Valencia said. “I know people in Santa Rosa that during these nine days from the 16th to the 24th, each family celebrates the posada in their house. I know several who celebrate their posadas at the neighborhood level, and also at churches."

St. Vincent de Paul Church in Petaluma will host a posada, said Abraham Solar, director of Hispanic ministry at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Petaluma. It will be held on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Petaluma. They ask all guests to wear masks to maintain everybody’s safety.

While Las Posadas is an important holiday celebration that marks the days before Christmas, other celebrations in December mark the holiday season, said Solar.

The Virgin and Holiday decorations

Many Latinos in Sonoma County will honor La Virgen de Guadalupe, starting with a midnight Mass on Dec. 12. Many Mexican families have altars in their homes honoring the Virgin, whom many believe intercedes on their behalf. At St. Vincent’s, the Mass ends with a feast— tamales, hot chocolate, champurrado and all kinds of delicious treats for people to enjoy.

Members of a procession carry a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe along Old Redwood Highway toward Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Windsor on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
Members of a procession carry a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe along Old Redwood Highway toward Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Windsor on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Solar said some members of St. Vincent de Paul set up ornate nativity scenes in December and even offer cookies and hot chocolate to visitors as part of the season’s celebrations.

For those who would like to decorate for the holidays, Garcia recommended people to start shopping early.

"The last week of December 20 is when there are still people looking, but almost everything is already sold out," said Garcia, whose popular sets sell out quickly.

While the nacimientos are especially widespread, Garcia also recommended the poinsettias made of metallic paper, because they shine beautifully when lights hit them, she said. For Garcia, the many colors one sees in the decor and tradition signify happiness, a sentiment enjoyed by many during this holiday season.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette