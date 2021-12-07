Traditional Latino holiday festivities of Sonoma are making a comeback

Every December Latinos in Sonoma County continue to uphold holiday traditions from their home countries.

Elaborately decorated homes, posadas, which are made up of traditional carolers who join processions that date back to 16th Century Mexico, and steamy mugs of ponche or champurrado are just some of the traditions that are central to Latino holiday culture. In Sonoma County, many people play different roles to help curate the holiday celebrations.

On Nov. 2, as soon as Day of the Dead is over, Margarita Garcia places handmade nacimientos -or Christmas nativities- on her store’s shelves and hangs up metallic green, red and silver garlands to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Margarita Garcia stocks traditional Mexican holiday items for the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Las Posadas and Christmas at Arte Mexicano in Roseland’s El Mercadito on Thursday, November 11, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Garcia owns Arte Mexicano, which features an assortment of Mexican-style sandals, multicolored beaded jewelry, handmade clothing and other trinkets year-round. She has two locations, one store inside El Mercadito in Roseland and another on the first floor of the Santa Rosa Plaza, which opened Oct. 2021.

"This is to not lose our customs and to explain to our new generations what our traditions are," Margarita Garcia, owner of Arte Mexicano of Roseland.

The nacimientos she carries range in size from miniature nativity scenes to about five inches in height, she said. Imported direct to Santa Rosa from Puebla, Mexico, they are made from either resin and plaster and then hand painted in different styles. While the nacimientos Garcia sells are not as big as some found in Mexico, she said she retails these to fulfill an important role for her community.

Garcia is just one out of many in Sonoma County who help keep the holiday tradition alive.

Las Posadas

At the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the Calidanza Dance Company will perform at the annual Posada Navideña, which is now in its 15th year.

Steven Valencia, director of Calidanza, a Mexican dance group based in Sacramento, will yet again enlist his troupe of folk and contemporary dancers who will dress in colorful costumes for this year’s show.

The Calidanza Dance Company, which is shown here performing at Luther Burbank Center's 2019 Christmas Inn celebration, returns this year online with a performance.

This lively celebration, sponsored by Rodney Strong Winery and Los Cien will include a special performance with the LBC’s student mariachi band, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra de LBC.

This free, family-friendly event will be held virtually due to concerns on limited availability of vaccines for children and the California COVID mandates on vaccination and testing requirements. Last year’s event was also held virtually.

“We look forward to channeling the excitement of Christmas in Mexico into homes virtually this year and bringing Calidanza Dance Company back in-person when it is safe to do so.” -Sari Larson, Associate Director of Programs & Rentals at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

It will be available online starting Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and can be accessed online through the LBC’s website until Dec 12. While the show usually sells out each year, the virtual streaming will allow more families to watch the event rather than in person.

Though the event at LBC is usually just one day, traditionally Las Posadas is a nine-day celebration that has its roots in Catholicism. It commemorates the journey that Mary and Joseph took in search for shelter before they arrived in Bethlehem where Jesus was born.

I’ll be home for Christmas

Many people gather with family, friends, or church groups, usually at someone’s home, to sing songs, break piñatas, and drink warm fruit punch or hot chocolate. Hosts often share colorful treat bags filled with sweets.

Carolers at a posada held in Roseland. [Ricardo Ibarra/La Prensa Sonoma].

“During these posadas, there are many signs, there are many symbols— the treat bag, the piñata. We break away, in particular, with the piñata with those sins, with those selfish attitudes, with that which does not allow us to be brothers, with that that does not allow us to enjoy ourselves," said Father Mario Valencia of St. Sebastian Church in Sebastopol.