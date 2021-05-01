Traffic delays expected with PG&E gas pipeline upgrade in The Springs area

Pacific Gas & Electric will be upgrading natural gas pipelines on Highway 12, resulting in traffic delays, beginning May 3.

The work will affect the communities of Boyes Hot Springs and Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente, starting on Highway 12 between Fetters and Central avenues, company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

The project is expected to be completed by August, barring inclement weather or other factors.

Customers will be notified in advance if their gas service will be interrupted, which could take two to four hours, Contreras said.

The public should expect detours and lane closures during the project.

The work will including digging trenches underneath the highway to install about 1,500 feet of natural gas pipeline, remove high-pressure regulators and replace service lines that branch off the main line to homes and businesses.

Construction is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and traffic delays are likely for both pedestrians and motorists, PG&E said. No work is planned for weekends or holidays. Work hours at private properties and businesses will start at 7 a.m. and run through 5 p.m.

Crews may need to release natural gas from the pipeline during a venting process. The smell of natural gas and the sound of venting may be noticeable, but the company said the release will not be harmful and will quickly dissipate.

Those with concerns during the venting may call PG&E at 800-743-5000.

