Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Santa Rosa

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug possession after a routine traffic stop in Santa Rosa led to discovery of nearly a pound of suspected fentanyl in the vehicle, police said Tuesday.

Santa Rosa police officers, accompanied by a K-9, initiated the traffic stop on Santa Rosa Avenue near Yolanda Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Josue Fabrico Alvarez-Rivera, who was driving the white Toyota Camry that police pulled over, was unable to provide a license or ID, police said.

He and his passenger, Brayan Adony Lopez-Cruz, stated that they both are residents of the Bay Area, police said.

Police then searched the car, and found the suspected drugs, as well as other items commonly associated with drug sales, police said, including a digital scale and multiple cell phones. Officers also found about $2,000 in cash, according to the news release.

Alvarez-Rivera and Lopez-Cruz were transported and booked at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl.

Alvarez-Rivera remained in jail Tuesday on $750,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.