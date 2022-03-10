Traffic stop near Sonoma leads to seizure of ‘ghost guns’

The discovery of packaging from a gun accessory store during a traffic stop this week in the Sonoma Valley led to the arrest of a man who had three handguns with no serial numbers on them in his home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest came after a deputy pulled the Boyes Hot Springs man over in the 18000 block of Highway 12 at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man was wanted on a warrant in a Marin County vandalism case, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Deputies searched the man’s car and found an empty cardboard box that came from a gun accessory store, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man, who had a prior felony conviction, was prohibited from possessing guns.

The man consented to a search of his home, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to Valencia, detectives searching the home found the three guns with no serial numbers, which authorities call “ghost guns,” in addition to ammunition and gun parts and accessories.

DeAngelo Natividad, 31, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the Marin County warrant and on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

He remained in custody Thursday on a no-bail hold, Valencia said.

