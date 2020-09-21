Trailer fire injures woman, destroys barn outside of Santa Rosa

A fire early Sunday morning destroyed a barn and a trailer and burned a woman living in the trailer on South Wright Road just west of the Santa Rosa city limit.

The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m., and firefighters arrived to find a large barn burned that had started to fall apart, Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Elson said.

“There was so much fire that it had already collapsed, so a big portion of it was already on the ground,” Elson said, calling the result a “total loss.” Fortunately, due to relatively high humidity and low wind, the fire didn’t extend beyond the barn itself, he said.

A woman had been living in a trailer inside the barn and woke up to discover the fire. She was hospitalized with burns to her feet, Elson said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, and Elson said the blaze didn’t look suspicious. Firefighters with the Sonoma County Fire District, Santa Rosa Fire Department and the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District responded to the blaze.

