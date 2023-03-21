An eight-car freight train derailed at the Schellville station at approximately 6 p.m. on March 16. It is not immediately clear what caused the incident, which remains under investigation.

The loads on board were not hazardous, officials said. Four freight cars carrying corn seed were impacted, two of which tipped over, spilling their contents across the tracks. No injuries were reported, according to Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) Communications and Marketing Manager Julia Gonzalez.

SMART expected the derailment and corn seed to be cleaned up by the end of the day on Monday, with hopes of resuming freight operations by Thursday, Gonzalez said.

In February last year, SMART took over all operations on the tracks, with a goal of more easily scheduling passenger trains and freight trains through the area. As part of the deal, SMART agreed to move the Liquid Petroleum Gas tankers that the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co. paid $500,000 a year to park in the Shellville rail yard. The 80-some tankers were moved in June, satisfying neighbors who had long expressed concerns about their potential to become a safety or environmental hazard in the event of a natural disaster or derailment.

“In the process, SMART’s decision has removed a very real danger to the environment, and to the life and health of the many people who live and work in the Sonoma Valley on a daily basis,” the group Mobilize Sonoma, which organized against the gas tankers, posted on its website.

Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co. is co-owned by former North Coast Rep. Doug Bosco, an investor in Sonoma Media Investments, owner of the Sonoma Index-Tribune. While the company no longer has exclusive freight rights on the tracks, Bosco told the Press Democrat last year his rail company would “stick around” for several years to tie up loose ends.

As of last year, Northwestern Pacific maintained four freight customers — grain to Lagunitas Brewing and three livestock feed companies — and stored freight cars for five entities, including the cars owned by the Golden Gate Railroad Museum.

In a 2020 bill authored by North Bay Sen. Mike McGuire, the Legislature gave SMART $4 million to buy out Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co. Storage of the gas tankers, which sat in Schellville from 2016 to 2022, represented “about half the income the railroad takes in,” Bosco told the PD. Upon taking over the tracks, SMART identified $300,000 in potential savings, but planned to operate the lines at a $200,000 loss, with hopes of making up the revenue by expanding its customer base.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

