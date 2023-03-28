Months of heavy rainfall caused a set of train cars to derail in Schellville earlier this month, according to an investigation by Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, which oversees the tracks.

Their research concluded that the soil was so muddied, it caused four cars to become unstable and topple on the side of the tracks, spilling grain and shutting down operations for about a week.

The investigation showed the incident occurred at a wide gauge intersection of the track in the Schellville rail yard where the soil was heavily saturated after recent flooding in the area, according to SMART Communications and Marketing Manager Julia Gonzalez.

She said the tracks were in compliance when they were inspected last month. However, the winter’s heavy precipitation and flooding in the area “likely accelerated ground saturation,” which in turn caused the rail to flex when the loaded freight cars passed over.

The locomotive and the first four freight cars passed the section without incident, but the following freight car slipped off the tracks and caused three additional cars to derail behind it, Gonzalez said.

The derailment resulted in no injuries and the train cars carried non-hazardous grain.

