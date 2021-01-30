Train operator shot in East Los Angeles; suspect at large

LOS ANGELES — A Metro train operator was shot twice early Friday morning aboard a train pulling into an East Los Angeles station and the shooter remained at large, authorities said.

The operator was rushed to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to Ramon Montenegro, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Transit Services Bureau.

Detectives were working to determine if the shooter was targeting the operator or if there is any connection between the two, Montenegro said.

The suspect shot twice through the train's glass at the operator, authorities wrote in a bulletin seeking the public's help to identify the assailant. As the operator ran through the train, the suspect boarded and fired two or three more times at him before fleeing.

Investigators were looking at video footage from the train and the platform of the Indiana Station around 4:10 a.m.

The Metro system is policed by multiple law enforcement agencies, depending on stations' municipalities. Shootings aboard trains are rare, Montenegro said.