Transcript of Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki’s remarks at Academic Senate meeting
Remarks of Dr. Judy K. Sakaki
President, Sonoma State University
Before the Academic Senate
April 28, 2022
Good afternoon, members of our esteemed Academic Senate.
I appreciate this opportunity to join your meeting with my President’s Report via this format at the suggestion of Chair Morimoto.
My journey here began as a child growing up in multicultural East Oakland. I am the granddaughter of immigrants from Japan. My grandmothers were picture brides. I was raised in a Japanese American home. I attended public schools in Oakland, then on Saturdays I attended Japanese school, and on Sundays I attended the Oakland Buddhist Church. I am a Buddhist.
As a Japanese American woman, I have felt the sting of racial and gender bias and harassment my whole life. It continues to disappoint me that the very same people who accuse me of looking the other way, or covering up bad acts, have apparently given no thought to how deeply offensive I find this behavior because I have experienced it firsthand.
As an undergraduate, my first internship was at BAWAR…Bay Area Women Against Rape. My first full-time job after I completed my master’s degree in counseling was at a shelter for battered women and their children in Hayward.
I am a proud member of the higher education academy.
I believe strongly in the power of higher education - to open doors and create opportunities for students, families and communities.
As someone whose family was rounded up and forced into an internment camp, and who earned the opportunity to complete my Ph.D. and later to become the first Japanese American woman to lead a public, four-year American university, I am living proof of those possibilities.
My life’s experience shows that the CSU system empowers communities…. as we know that if we bring one student from a family, others will follow from that family, from that neighborhood, and from that community.
And the work we do here at SSU is not possible without the partnership between faculty, staff, students, alums, administration and community.
I thank you for all of the work you do on behalf of our students.
You are gathered today to debate a serious matter, and I would like to address it directly, and say some things that I think need to be said now, today.
The past few weeks have been a challenging time. As your president, I take responsibility for my role in this situation and am committed to doing everything possible to learn the lessons and do everything possible to avoid a recurrence. I have apologized unreservedly.
But the concept of responsibility and the spirit of fairness would also dictate a review of the entirety of what my team and I have accomplished in the past 5+ years.
I came here at a time when my predecessor had served this campus for 24 years. The campus was crying out for change, and many of you led those calls.
I heard you and I acted. Together with a strong cabinet, with this distinguished faculty and the support staff, students, community leaders and generous donors.
We have transformed this campus into a new cultural hub, a strong academic center, and have achieved successful outcomes for our students and their families. And, we have a Green Music Center that is a part of our campus with our Arts Integration program and Commencement held there.
We have increased our four-year freshman graduation rate.
Our two-year graduation rate for transfer students is number one in the CSU.
Prior to COVID, we graduated our two largest classes ever in Sonoma State’s history, and
I created SSU’s first Chief Diversity Officer.
We became an HSI, a Hispanic serving institution, in the first year of my presidency which enabled us to be eligible for designated federal dollars.
We are strategically advancing work in support of our Latinx students and earned in our 1st year as an HSI a $2.75 M project, Preparing Underrepresented Educators to realize their Teaching Ambitions (PUERTA).
We are increasing our focus on Native American initiatives, creating a Native American Studies major, and continuing partnership with area Nations to increase enrollment.
We have reached our $9.5 M fundraising target, even during COVID, and we are using some of those funds for scholarships as one effort among many, to build back our enrollment.
And we have done so much more….
I have taken great pride in the work we have done together at SSU.
But some continue to characterize my time here with only this recent crisis in mind.
Let me turn to the issue of allegations of potential harassment or other misconduct.
I’ll restate how repugnant I find this behavior because I have experienced it. But let me be as clear as I can be:
