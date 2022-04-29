I was NOT informed about any allegations or about any investigation until about one year after the allegations and the investigation were conducted by the Chancellor’s Office. One year.

And even then, it was to learn that the investigation yielded no charges of wrongdoing.

If you know anything about how things work in the CSU system, you will know I had no role in the investigation, no role in its announcement, and did not put my finger on the proverbial scale.

Knowing the timing of events should make clear that I was in no position to retaliate against Lisa Vollendorf, nor would I even if I could. That is not who I am. The Chancellor’s investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, no substantiation of her claims.

As to the settlement, I will take responsibility for my decision to add my signature but not for its content, the amount involved, or how it was paid.

Those decisions were out of my hands, made by the Chancellor’s Office and the Office of the General Counsel, and outside lawyers, none of whom represented me as an individual.

I was advised by CSU to sign it as a means of avoiding future litigation and I imagine anyone in my position would have done the same given this strong advice from his or her bosses and their lawyers.

A little over a week ago, one of our CSU trustees visited our campus. This was scheduled months in advance and I have to admit that that morning I was worried about what he would think given the press stories had just come out.

Trustee Sabalius said that his visit was informative and enjoyable. He noted the strength and focus of each individual or group that he met with. He said, “Your campus is a significant and precious part of the CSU, and given its location and regional significance, I am optimistic about the campus’ future development.” In my closing session with Trustee Sabalius I asked him to share his perceptions of our campus with others. He texted me a few days later and confirmed that he did.

It came as a great relief given the current controversy. But it focused me even more clearly on the significant challenges we still have. Our work is not complete.

I will double down on our Title IX efforts. I listened this week to brave student survivors who visited with me in my office and I felt their courage and pain through their tears. We have to do better. Given the hearts and minds and commitment we have at Sonoma State, there shouldn’t be a hint, a suggestion, a possibility of harassment or discrimination.

•We will have a President’s Advisory Committee on Title IX made up of faculty, staff, students and administrators that will review and make recommendations to improve our Title IX services and communications.

•We will implement a Restorative Justice Program that will help us to work though some of our Title IX issues and other issues of conflict. There is no place for harassment or discrimination on our campus. I care deeply about these issues. I believe that sometimes administrators are too risk averse. We need to communicate where we are in the complaint processes, as much as we can, to the letter of the law.

•That’s why I’m excited that Julie Vivas, our new Title IX Officer and Senior Director of the Office of the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination or OPHD has recently joined us. She has a unique combination of a master’s degree in Student Affairs, a law degree and years of experience in doing this work as a practicing attorney. We will do better in addressing Title IX issues including education, prevention and complaints for all members of our campus community.

•I will continue to meet with this Academic Senate, our students and staff to develop plans of action as we move forward in this continued transformation of our campus.

I have chosen to speak from the heart today because I find so much of the current narrative to be so wrong and, in many cases, simply untrue.

I do not tolerate harassment or discrimination and reject the suggestion that I, unlike my male counterparts, should have my career on the line because of alleged actions of my spouse.

And I am so disappointed that this Senate, which whom I have worked well, and which includes so many friends and colleagues, has been put in the position of a no-confidence action.

Each and every day that I walk on this campus I am reminded that this is my home. And as many of you know, I lost my house to the Tubbs fire in 2017 -- and I was forced to abandon everything I owned as I fled from that house in the midst of intense fires, explosions and smoke.

I moved into a vacant residence hall apartment because I had nowhere to live. I carried on. I led a Gratitude Gathering when the campus reopened and just a week later we had our previously scheduled WASC Accreditation visit. Of eight commendations we received, I’d like to highlight two.

We were commended for a “strong sense of community as reflected in connecting students to services”; and “our Academic Senate for its willingness to work actively with SSU leadership for the benefit of students and the advancement of the institution’s mission.”

And so, while I lost every single one of my possessions in that fire and nearly lost my life, I walked away with my integrity, my character, my life’s memories, my ancestorial spirit and my quest to survive… to succeed. And this motivates me even more each and every day.

In tough times, I think and often speak about the symbolism of bamboo. Bamboo is an incredibly strong and versatile plant yet it is flexible and can bend. It has integrity and a strong core. It can withstand tough winds and is resilient. No matter what…bamboo can weather a storm and not break.

In closing, my parents used to say: Tsumoreba Yama to Naru. Loosely translated, it means that even the tiniest particles of dust, when gathered together can create a mountain that enables others to climb higher and see farther than they ever imagined or dreamed possible.

We together are those particles, we are creating that mountain, and we are allowing our students and their families and this community to climb higher and higher and to dream bigger to achieve in ways they’ve never imagined.

I am honored to serve you as your president.

I remain committed to serving.

And I urge you to look beyond the past couple of weeks, to look forward to that mountaintop so that together we may continue this journey for our students and the community.

We have so much more work to do to help our students, staff and faculty…all of us…to climb higher and see farther than they or we ever imagined or dreamed possible.

Thank you.