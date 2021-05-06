Transforming self, communities after violence

It is one of the oldest religious symbols: the lotus flower blooming out of muddy waters.

The mud represents our suffering, pain and delusions, said Duncan Ryuken Williams, a Soto Zen Buddhist priest, retelling the ancient lesson. And the purpose of Buddhism is to rise above.

But there’s an even-deeper metaphor: In pure water, a lotus flower will not grow.

It is in the mud where the nutrients are found.

“And so our liberation is actually not about transcending or distancing ourselves from trauma or pain and suffering, but it is to acknowledge how we can transform ourselves, our communities, our nation, our world, from all that pain,” he said.

This was the symbol at the heart of a national memorial ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, offered by 49 Buddhist monastics, priests and lay leaders for healing amid recent anti-Asian violence across America.

They gathered 49 days after a gunman killed eight people including six Asian women at spas in the Atlanta area, marking the moment many Buddhists believe the deceased transition to another realm. They met at a place of pain, a temple in Little Tokyo that had recently been vandalized in an arson attack.

“We join today to repair the racial karma of this nation, because our destinies and freedoms are intertwined,” said Williams, chair of the University of Southern California’s School of Religion and who helped to organize the ceremony. “And though the mountain of suffering is high and the tears of pain fill the deepest oceans, our path compels us to rise up like a lotus flower above muddy waters.”

Buddhists from many cultures and communities gather for a ceremony to repair the nation’s racial karma at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles on May 4, 2021, a temple that had recently been vandalized in an arson attack. They gathered 49 days after a gunman killed eight people including six Asian women at spas in the Atlanta area, to mark the moment many Buddhists believe the deceased transition to another realm. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)

Together, the ordained sangha, or clerics, chanted and offered mending rituals to heal what has been broken. About 350 Buddhist temples and hundreds of individuals participated via livestream, from Hawaii to Nebraska to North Carolina.

It was a uniquely American, uniquely modern moment. The sangha represented the vast range of Buddhist lineages and ethnicities, including Chinese, Khmer, Korean and Vietnamese traditions, coming together as one spiritual community. A Mexican American monk serving a Buddhist temple for the Thai community in North Hollywood shared a message in Spanish. About two-thirds of U.S. Buddhists are Asian American, and many temples are increasingly multiracial.

In the 2,500-year history of Buddhism, ceremonies with such diverse participants across traditions are rare. Laotian Buddhists do not typically practice alongside Japanese Buddhists, nor do predominantly African American or white Zen centers practice alongside immigrant Buddhist communities.

Buddhist philosophy has something to offer in this moment of fear, said Sister Kinh Nghiem, 38, a Vietnamese American Buddhist nun who came to participate from Deer Park Monastery near Escondido, California.

“It is about bringing the human inside of us. Your suffering is also my suffering, and my suffering is no different than your suffering,” she said before the service. “If we are openhearted, we are in nirvana.”

The leaders lit candles in front of memorials, honoring ancestors: Yong Ae Yue, 63, a Korean Buddhist mother killed in Atlanta; Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, an immigrant from Thailand fatally assaulted while taking a walk in San Francisco; Chinese immigrant coal miners shot and killed in Wyoming in 1885.

For all beings who have lost their lives through racial or religious hatred: the Sikh victims in Indianapolis; the prayerful in synagogues; George Floyd.

A Buddhist monk takes a ceramic lotus blossom, using a thin paintbrush to fill fractures with liquid gold leaf, following the Japanese artistic practice of kintsugi at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles on May 4, 2021. Buddhists from many cultures and communities gathered for a ceremony to repair the nation’s racial karma at a temple that had recently been vandalized in an arson attack. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)

They took a ceramic lotus blossom, cracked and broken. Instead of discarding it, they used thin paintbrushes to fill the fractures with liquid gold leaf, following the Japanese artistic practice of kintsugi. The golden lines record the broken history, and adorn it, Williams explained.

“The notion of repair has to do with acknowledgment,” he said. “You can’t become free if we do not acknowledge who we are in all of our hurt, in all of our imperfections, in all of our fractures.”

The final rite was a ritual of protection, found in Southeast Asian Buddhist traditions. The sangha took long thread, empowered with sacred intentions and emanating from the Buddha as represented on the altar. They connected it to one another and then processed outside to tie it to lanterns that had been broken and burned, binding all as one.

True repair goes beyond legislation, Williams said. Trauma is in all of us, in our psyches and our bones, he said, some of it inherited and some of it our own.

“It is less about atoning for sin, and more about trying to take some responsibility based on awakening to the fact that we are multiple, we are interconnected, we are interlinked, and our destinies are very much intertwined, because that is how karma works,” he said.

Each of us, he said, is a like a precious mirror, a polished jewel, cut in ways that teach and reflect.

Gathering like this and moving forward get to the heart of what Buddhism is all about.

“What is Buddhism?” Williams asked. “Wisdom times compassion equals freedom.”

Wisdom: seeing things clearly, he said.

Compassion: suffering together, feeling one another’s difficulties, he said.

And then, freedom.

“Our liberation," he said, "is actually not done alone.”