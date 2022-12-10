Transgender Americans feel under siege as political vitriol rises

Alejandra Caraballo is used to seeing anti-transgender hatred.

As an LGBTQ rights advocate and a transgender woman, she has received death threats, and her and her family members’ personal information has been published. When she goes to her favorite bar in New York, she sometimes wonders what she would do if someone came in shooting.

But last weekend, it became too much. Members of the Proud Boys and other extremist groups, many of them armed, converged outside a planned drag event in Columbus, Ohio. Neo-Nazis protested another event in Lakeland, Florida. There was an anti-LGBTQ rally in South Florida, also attended by the Proud Boys. All of this just two weeks after the killing of five people — two of them transgender, a third gay — at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“I had a full panic attack and breakdown,” said Caraballo, a clinical instructor at the Cyberlaw Clinic at Harvard Law School. “It’s one thing knowing there’s this extremist hate on the internet and seeing it in the abstract, and I can kind of compartmentalize. When this hate becomes manifested in real-life violence and there’s a celebration of it, is when it becomes too much to stomach.”

It was one more month in a year in which intimidation and violence against gay and transgender Americans has spread — driven heavily, extremism experts say, by inflammatory political messaging.

Since far-right social media activists began attacking Boston Children’s Hospital over the summer for providing care for transgender children, the hospital has received repeated bomb threats. Doctors across the country who do similar work have been harassed. The Justice Department charged a Texas man this month with threatening a Boston doctor; it also recently charged at least two others with threatening anti-gay or anti-transgender attacks.

Twelve times as many anti-LGBTQ incidents have been documented this year as in 2020, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which tracks political violence.

“Being a trans person in particular in this country right now is walking around thinking that it’s possible this could happen any day,” said Sam Ames, director of advocacy and government affairs at the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ suicide prevention organization, adding, “We are hearing every day from trans youth who are being impacted by that political rhetoric.”

The rise in threats has accompanied an increasingly vitriolic political conversation.

Over the past couple of years, it has become routine for conservatives to liken transgender people and their allies to pedophiles, and to equate discussion of gender identity with “grooming” children for sexual abuse — part of an intensifying push, reminiscent of campaigns against gay rights dating back to the 1970s, to turn increasing visibility of transgender Americans into a political wedge.

Just before Florida prohibited instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, called the ban an “anti-grooming bill.” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has accused President Joe Biden of supporting “genital mutilation of children.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., declared that “communist groomers” wanted to “allow a for-profit medical industry to chop off these confused children’s genitals.”

Representatives for Cruz and Greene — both of whose comments falsely characterized the treatment transgender minors receive — did not respond to requests for comment. Pushaw said, “My tweet did not mention transgender people.”

Conservatives say they are trying to protect children from irreversible treatments and ensure women’s sports remain fair; in midterm election ads, right-wing groups argued that transition care amounted to “radical gender experiments” and that allowing transgender athletes to compete on teams matching their gender identity would “destroy girls’ sports.” (The treatments offered to transgender children are endorsed by medical associations and have been shown to reduce suicide risk, and few transgender women and girls seek to participate in women’s and girls’ sports.)

Wes Anderson, a Republican pollster, said he believed those two arguments could pose a “liability” for Democrats — though, he said, they were far from priorities for voters this year.

But experts on political violence say incendiary language has made attacks more likely.

“We know that they are animated by what they’re seeing in online spaces,” Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, said of anti-LGBTQ attackers. “Those online narratives, the propaganda that is disseminated by these bad actors, is informed and often legitimized by other voices in our public discussion, whether it’s elected officials or others.”