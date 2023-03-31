Friday is Transgender Day of Visibility and there are events planned in Sonoma County and around the Bay Area to mark the occasion.

First internationally observed on March 31 in 2009 and made official by President Joe Biden in 2021, Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates transgender people and raises awareness about the discrimination they face, including more than 435 anti-LGBTQ bills across the country as of March 21, 2023, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a Washington, D.C.-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

In downtown Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Pride will hold a public rally at Old Courthouse Square, 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. to "stand in solidarity for our Transgender community,“ as ”our right to exist is under attack all over the world,“ the group said on its website. Sonoma County Pride also plans to have demonstrators standing on the corner of Fourth Street and Farmers Lane in Santa Rosa, according to the events page.

Also in Santa Rosa, Positive Images will meet at Brew Coffee and Beer House, 555 Healdsburg Ave., from 6 to 8:30 p.m., to celebrate the day in place of the group’s usual weekly Friday night adult support group, one of many resources the nonprofit offers for the county’s LGBTQIA+ population.

According to Positive Images director of programming Jessica Carroll, the free event will include transgender speakers and music. “It will be a lovely opportunity to bring the community together,” she said.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, several groups will co-host a free event at San Francisco’s SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan Street, to honor community members and organizations who support transgender people. The event, happening 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. will also feature trans and gender non- conforming performers, including Helixir the Drag King, according to San Francisco Community Health Center’s website.

Also in San Francisco, the Center for Immigrant Protection and others hold a free panel discussion and “power hour” this afternoon at The Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero. Starting at noon, local radio personality and LGBTQA+ ally Michelle Meow hosts a discussion on the current wave of legislative attacks against the transgender community across the country, how to protect and safeguard transgender immigrants and refugees.