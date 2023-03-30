Healdsburg is among the “23 most beautiful places to visit in California,” according to travel magazine Travel + Leisure.

The “wine-centric” northern Sonoma County city took the 15th spot on the magazine’s list, posted online Wednesday, ranking directly ahead of San Francisco (No. 16).

Southern California destinations dominated the top of list, with Palm Springs ranked first, followed by neighboring Joshua Tree, Temecula, the Santa Monica Pier and Long Beach.

While the report offers no criteria for how the rankings were established, Travel + Leisure highlighted Healdsburg’s Plaza and downtown as well as the “pristine landscapes” of local wineries and vineyards as highlights for travelers.

The magazine also recommend travelers book a room at Montage Healdsburg, which opened in 2021 and recently received the prestigious Five-Star Hotel award from the Forbes Travel Guide, the only hotel in Sonoma County to win such an award this year.

The nightly hotel rate ranges from $1,100 to $15,000 a night, said Jennifer Chiesa, spokesperson for Montage Healdsburg, earlier this month.

Other Northern California spots to make the list include Lake Tahoe (No. 7) and Redwood National Park (No. 20).

While the list largely spotlighted outdoor destinations like Yosemite National Park (No. 12) and Death Valley national Park (No. 17), it also included attractions such as Disneyland (No. 11) and Hollywood (No. 21).

See the complete list at bit.ly/3m2IM98.