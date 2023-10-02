Travis Barker reveals health trifecta: ‘I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me’

Travis Barker has been through the wringer recently, health-wise, and now he’s sharing the details.

In an X post Friday, the Blink-182 drummer listed the things he’s been dealing with.

“(L)ast week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal,” he wrote. “Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me.”

Trigeminal neuralgia is a rare chronic-pain disorder that affects nerves in the head and face, resulting in severe and sudden pain, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Barker had previously disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis, posting a photo of himself holding a positive at-home test on Sept. 22.

Also on Friday, Barker revisited the dislike he has had for air travel since being involved in a 2008 plane crash that resulted in four deaths and put him in the hospital with third-degree burns on 65% of his body.

“I still hate flying. I love touring and playing music but I unfortunately associate traveling and flying with death,” Barker wrote in a second X post. “I am strong and nothing can keep me from living life though.”

Health concerns have been a constant for in the “All the Small Things” musician’s life over the last year and a half.

In June 2022, Barker was rushed to the hospital for what he later called a bout with “severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Blink-182 postponed the first leg of its reunion tour in March because Barker had to undergo surgery after dislocating and tearing ligaments in his left ring finger, which he injured during rehearsals.

In September, the drummer’s pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, revealed she was on the mend days after undergoing “urgent fetal surgery.” She and Barker announced in June that they are expecting a baby boy.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” Kardashian said of the situation, while assuring people that her baby was safe. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Blink-182 announced that it was postponing Ireland tour dates set for September because of the “urgent family matter” involving Barker and Kardashian.

The “What’s My Age Again?” percussionist is scheduled to perform with Blink-182 on Monday in Lisbon, Portugal.