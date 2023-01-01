Tree crashes into living room of Bodega Bay house, no injuries reported

A tree crashed into a Bodega Bay home Sunday morning, following the end of a four-day storm, according to firefighters.

The Sonoma County Fire District responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a tree that had fallen into a house in the 1000 block of Bay Flat Road, according to Karen Hancock, a community outreach specialist with the agency.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a 50-foot Cypress tree had crashed through the living room window and taken out part of a wall, Hancock said.

The two occupants of the home were not injured.

One of the residents shared with firefighters that he typically sleeps in the living room, but decided to stay in another room Saturday night, according to a Sonoma County Fire Facebook post.

“Our firefighters said he was lucky that he was not in the room,” Hancock said, adding the occupant most likely would have been hurt by the downed tree.

Crews at the scene removed the tree from the home, shored up the wall and covered the hole with plastic.

The family was able to stay in the home and local property maintenance personnel are scheduled board up the hole in the wall later Sunday, Hancock said.

Hancock said the tree falling was “likely caused by the recent rains and saturated soils,” referring to the storm that rolled through the North Bay from Wednesday to Saturday night.

There is no estimate for how much damage was caused to the house.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.