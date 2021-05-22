Tree that fell into line near Cloverdale cause of Dutcher fire

The cause of the Dutcher fire near Cloverdale on Wednesday was a tree that fell into a power line on Dutcher Creek Road north of Dry Creek Road, according to PG&E.

The tree caused the line to fall about 5:45 p.m., damaging two poles, cross arms and other electric equipment, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. She said electrical service was interrupted to about 53 customers.

The Dutcher fire never expanded beyond 2½ acres after Cal Fire and several other fire agencies responded Wednesday. It had ignited during heavy winds near Cloverdale and set two structures ablaze, according to Cal Fire.

Power was restored to 47 customers by 9 a.m., and the remaining six had power by 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Contreras said.

In addition, PG&E crews restored power to 1,578 customers in Santa Rosa who lost their electricity within 1½ hours Thursday evening. Power was impacted around 4:30 p.m. when a tree fell into a line on Millbrae Avenue, affecting customers in the surrounding area. All customers were restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.