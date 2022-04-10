Subscribe

Tree trimmer found hanging upside down pronounced dead in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 10, 2022, 2:53PM
Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — A tree trimmer died in Los Angeles after being found hanging upside down 50 feet above the ground, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood shortly after noon Saturday, authorities said.

Nearly 40 firefighters, including some trained in urban search and rescue operations, used a truck-mounted ladder, rope and harness to lower the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department said in a statement.

His name wasn't immediately released.

There were live electrical wires in or near the tree but it wasn't immediately known how the man died and it wasn’t clear how long he had been hanging in the tree, the Fire Department said.

