A tree trimming truck sideswiped an Annapolis elementary school bus as it was toting 32 students to class Tuesday morning, officials said.

The northbound Ford F-550 truck, which was edging into the other lane, clipped the southbound school bus as the two vehicles were rounding a curve on Annapolis Road, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said.

The two drivers and kids did not suffer any visible injuries.

The bus driver contacted the Horicon Elementary School about 7:45 a.m. reporting the collision around the 35500 block of Annapolis Road, school secretary Shanna Cissna said. CHP was dispatched about 8 a.m. to the scene.

Staff, including Cissna, and parents helped transport students to the school, which was about a mile from the collision. The school nurse examined the kids as they entered the building and recommended four students see their doctor as a precautionary measure, Cissna said.

“The safety of our kids is our number one priority,” she said, adding that community members need to be careful and drive slow on the winding, rural roads, especially those near the school.

deRutte said both the truck and bus were towed from the scene but he was not sure if they are inoperable.

Horicon Elementary School will be sending out a message though its alert system about the collision, Cissna said.

