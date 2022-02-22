Trial beginning for North Bay men charged in 2018 kidnapping, rape

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of two North Bay men accused of kidnapping a San Francisco woman and raping her as they drove to Sonoma nearly four years ago.

Sonoma resident Christian Alejandro May Quintero, 27, and Novato resident Fredi Analberto Lopez-Flores, 36, are defendants in the April 14, 2018 case involving a then-24-year-old woman who was abducted while she waited for a ride share in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Their trial is scheduled to begin about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sonoma County Superior Courthouse in Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Chistopher Honigsberg will oversee proceedings in courtroom 13.

Quintero is charged with 21 felonies and 24 sentencing enhancements. Lopez-Flores is charged with 17 felonies and 47 enhancements.

Those charges include kidnapping, robbery and multiple counts related to rape. Each defendant faces life in prison if convicted.

Neither defendant was connected to any ride share company when they abducted the victim at random in the San Francisco’s Mission District, investigators said in 2018.

She told investigators she called for a ride and was on her way home on an early Saturday morning when she realized she’d provided the driver with an incorrect address.

The woman got out at Stanyan and Fulton streets and called another ride share company when the defendants pulled up and forced her into their car, she reported.

Authorities said the men beat, choked and sexually assaulted the woman as they drove north and continued the attack once they reached Sonoma.

The woman escaped at a strip mall along Fifth Street West in Sonoma. She flagged down a Safeway employee, who called 911 and stayed with her until authorities arrived.

She was treated at Sonoma Valley Hospital. Her shoes, cellphone and identification were missing and officials haven’t said if they were ever recovered.

Investigators identified the suspects after using cellphone data and surveillance video from the Golden Gate Bridge and businesses in San Francisco, Marin and Sonoma counties.

They circulated a description of the car, a black Dodge Magnum associated with Lopez-Flores, and a Novato police officer recognized it from a prior arrest and impounding.

Officials said in 2018 that Lopez-Flores’ cellphone records placed him in in the area of the abduction on April 14, 2018 and they showed him crossing the Golden Gate Bridge at the same time as the victim and her cellphone.

He was arrested in San Rafael on June 1, 2018.

Quintero was identified as a friend of Lopez-Flores and he was arrested June 2, 2018 after officials searched his home in Sonoma.

Both men pleaded not guilty to their charges in August 2018 and have been in custody since their arrests.

Quintero’s bail is set at $4.65 million and Lopez-Flores is being held in lieu of $3.6 million.

Jury selection was originally scheduled for the end of January but was postponed due to courthouse COVID-19 measures that pushed off proceedings until last week.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi