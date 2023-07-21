A trial date was set Thursday for a Santa Rosa teenager charged with killing a classmate at Montgomery High School nearly five months ago.

Daniel Pulido is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 17 in the March 1 stabbing of Jayden Pienta, 16, who died following an altercation with Pulido that took place in an art class, where other students were present.

Pulido is charged with voluntary manslaughter and having a weapon on campus. He denied the allegations during a hearing Thursday in Sonoma County Juvenile Court in Santa Rosa.

“It’s pretty clear it’s going to be a case of self-defense,” his attorney, Jonathan Steele, said after the proceedings.

Pulido, a 15-year-old freshman at the time of the stabbing, has been in custody since his arrest on March 1.

On Thursday, neither Steele nor Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Jason Riehl, who is prosecuting the case, knew the details of the penalty Pulido might face, if he is convicted as charged.

Both said sentencing in juvenile court follows guidelines that are different from those of the adult criminal justice system. They each said they need to review records to determine what the sentencing guidelines might be for a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Proceedings are being overseen by Sonoma County Juvenile Court Judge Ken Gnoss.

More than a dozen of Pulido’s friends and family members were present Thursday in court. Several wore T-shirts inscribed with the message “self-defense is a national right.”

Eight of Pienta’s friends and family also were present for the hearing. Several of them wore shirts inscribed with Pienta’s name and photo, as well as messages demanding justice.

Santa Rosa police said Pienta and another 16-year-old boy walked into an art class that was not theirs and started a fight with Pulido, who is accused of using a 4- to 5-inch folding knife to stab Pienta once in his chest and twice in his back.

Pienta later died from his wounds at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The other16-year-old also suffered injuries, but his wounds were not serious.

Police said Pulido ran from the school following the incident but was found by officers in the bed of Santa Rosa Creek about a mile away from the school.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, students across Sonoma County held walkouts demanding better safety measures on campus.

And, board members of the Santa Rosa City Schools district, which includes Montgomery High School, have been inundated with demands for change from students and parents.

