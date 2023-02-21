A defendant is going to trial for the 2021 Hopkins Fire that was started in the town of Calpella, but proceedings won’t be taking place in Mendocino County.

A change in venue is in the works for Devin Johnson, who’s charged with arson in the Sept. 12, 2021, blaze that wiped out dozens of homes 5 miles north of Ukiah.

During a brief court hearing Tuesday morning, Mendocino County Judge Keith Faulder announced optional available venues had been narrowed down to Marin and Colusa counties.

The Colusa County Superior Courthouse is nearly two hours east of Ukiah, where Mendocino County’s court proceedings take place, and the Marin County Superior Court in San Rafael is about 90 minutes away.

Faulder suggested Marin County would be a better option because its jury pool is larger.

“They are the larger jurisdiction,” Faulder said Tuesday.

According to the Judicial Council of California, venue changes are allowed if a judge believes a defendant cannot receive a fair trial in the county where a case occurred. Reasons for such a decision include significant pretrial publicity, bias, the area’s political atmosphere or other circumstances parties believe would prevent a fair trial.

The council helps find optional counties that aren't overloaded with trials from outside their jurisdiction.

In late 2021, the Mendocino County Public Defender’s Office filed a motion to move proceedings in Johnson’s case from Ukiah because officials there believed he was unlikely to find an impartial jury close to home.

The defense’s motion references the region’s sensitivity to wildfires and Calpella’s proximity to Ukiah, which is Mendocino County’s most-populated area.

It notes many area residents supported Calpella, and emphasizes the fire’s extensive media coverage and references on social media and law enforcement websites.

“The effect of the coverage would suggest to ... potential jurors in this trial the probability that defendant was, in fact, the actual cause of the fire,” the defense wrote.

Faulder approved the defense’s motion on Jan. 24.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, Mendocino County Deputy District Attorney Heidi Larson said “everyone knew” about the Hopkins Fire.

She said she would have preferred the trial take place in Sonoma, Lake or Humboldt counties, but they were ruled out because they’re too close to Mendocino County.

The matter was supposed to be discussed, and possibly finalized, Tuesday but was rescheduled due to the absence of Public Defender Jeffrey Aaron, who was having a root canal, according to his staff.

The parties agreed to resume discussions Monday.

Larson said some details still needed to be ironed out, such as when jury selection would begin and if proceedings would be overseen by Faulder or a judge from the jurisdiction where the trial will take place.

She worried that witnesses would have to travel as far away as Colusa County to testify during the two-week trial.

“It’s very frustrating,” she said. “I’m dealing with numerous victims.”

The Hopkins Fire destroyed at least 30 homes and scorched 257 acres of hillside bordered by the Russian River and Lake Mendocino. About 200 people were evacuated in triple-digit temperatures. No injuries were reported.

Much of the damage was along Eastside Calpella Road, a north and south street parallel to the Russian River.

Flames spread up a 1,000-foot ridge and down to the western shore of Lake Mendocino before burning sections of the reservoir left dry as a result of California’s drought.

Prosecutors contend that they have surveillance footage showing Johnson at the fire’s point of origin and fleeing as smoke develops.

Investigators add that a photo from a local photographer shows Johnson watching the fire from the Moore Street Bridge, which crosses a dried-up section of the river.

He was arrested two days after the fire was started.

Johnson was ordered to stand trial during a preliminary hearing in November 2021 but his erratic behavior in court spurred questions about his mental competency.

In February 2022, officials concluded Johnson was not mentally capable of helping defend himself. At that time, he was ordered to undergo treatment to re-establish his competency.

Court proceedings resumed in July after it was determined Johnson’s competency had been restored. One month later, he was again ordered to stand trial.

