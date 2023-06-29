Healdsburg’s 102-year steel truss bridge over the Russian River was cloaked in color in June, with rainbow lights to pay tribute to Pride Month.

It marked the second consecutive year for Healdsburg’s Pride display incorporating its historic span.

Last year, the city also lit up Healdsburg Memorial Bridge in solidarity with Ukraine, to honor the struggle in that war-torn country.

The seasonal tributes, overseen by the City Council, originated with a display on Valentine’s Day, when the bridge was lit up in red.