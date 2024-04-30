A week after he jumped into the swift and dangerous Trinity River to rescue another swimmer, a Northern California teenager remains missing, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by the Humboldt County's Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Viveiros Dawson, 19, was recreating at a riverside campground on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, some 300 miles north of San Francisco, on the afternoon of Monday, April 22, 2024, according to the release.

Humboldt County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Tish Tang Campground at around 3:40 p.m., according to the release, and learned from a witness that "a juvenile female had been swept away by the river current while attempting to cool off." Viveiros Dawson and another juvenile male entered the river to help the ailing female, the release states.

Deputies found the female atop a rock on the opposite side of the river, and they discovered a second person downstream, clinging to a tree and yelling for help. A passing civilian boat shuttled the two teenagers ashore, and they were transported by ambulance to a hospital, according to the news release. But Viveiros Dawson had disappeared into the river and was reported missing.

A multiday search-and-rescue effort involved the sheriff's office, the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police, the California Highway Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies. They searched the area with boats, helicopters and a remotely operated underwater vehicle equipped with sonar capabilities, but Viveiros Dawson — who is from the town of Fortuna — remains missing.

In a phone conversation with SFGATE, Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Chief Rolando Ramos said that the search has been paused due to weather and conditions on the river. "It's probably at its worst in terms of water flow," Ramos said. "The current is pretty violent right now, and in addition, we've been getting extra water from the dam opening."

Throughout the spring, the Lewiston Dam releases water on the Trinity according to a schedule posted at the campground. Multiple signs also warn about treacherous river conditions. "Use extreme caution," one sign says. "In early May & June, the Trinity River has swift cold water & whirlpool under currents."

Camp Host Marion McCovey, who goes by Inkor, was away from the campground when juveniles entered the water. When he returned, the search was underway, and some of Viveiros Dawson's family members — including an uncle — were at the scene.

McCovey watched as the uncle approached the river in a desperate attempt to find his nephew.

"He was in a daze," McCovey told SFGATE. "He walks down, takes his jacket off, shoes off. Dives into the river."

He started bobbing up and down almost immediately, McCovey said, screaming for help and trying to swim upriver. McCovey yelled to the man to flip over and stop fighting the current, he said, and a rescue boat was able to retrieve him. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia, according to the sheriff's office news release.

McCovey emphasized that Trinity can be extremely dangerous in the springtime, as can other rivers in California.

"Tell people about being safe and not swimming in the river," he said, "and tell people to read the signs."