Trio of Sonoma heroes who saved friend’s life recognized at state Capitol

Three Sonoma men whose selfless efforts saved the life of their friend after he’d suffered a heart attack while playing basketball were honored Monday in Sacramento by state Sen. Bill Dodd.

On June 15, Toby Ford-Monroe, 20, Mason Matulaitis, 19, and Nate Jordan, 19, were playing basketball at Sonoma Valley High School when their 16-year-old friend, Mikey Serbicki, collapsed on the court.

Rushing to Serbicki’s aid, the trio performed CPR and deployed an automated external defibrillator to restart their friend’s heart. They were still helping him when paramedics arrived.

From left, Toby Ford-Monroe, 20, Mikey Serbicki, 16, state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, Mason Matulaitis, 19, and Nate Jordan, 19, pose Monday in Sacramento after a ceremony recognizing the heroics of Ford-Monroe, Matulaitis and Jordan, who rushed to the aid of Serbicki on June 15 after he suffered a heart attack while playing basketball. All four are residents of Sonoma and graduates of Sonoma Valley High School. (California Senate)

Serbicki, who was taken to an area hospital, has since made a full recovery, according to a news release from the office of Dodd, a Napa Democrat.

Ford-Monroe, Matulaitis and Jordan, as well as Serbicki, were all present at the state Capitol for Monday’s ceremony.

“Because of their decisive action, a young man in our community is alive today,” Dodd said. “If it wasn’t for them, the situation might not have turned out the way it did. Their actions saved a life and inspired an entire community. I am proud to recognize these heroes at the Capitol today.”

Ford-Monroe, Matulaitis and Jordan are 2020 graduates of Sonoma Valley High School. Serbicki graduated from SVHS in 2022.