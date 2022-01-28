‘Tropical Fairadise’ theme to return to Sonoma County Fair 2022

People can also buy a season pass for all 10 days of the fair for $50.

A pre-fair carnival wristband, which allows you to go on rides for the day, will cost $30. Once the fair starts, they will cost $35 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and $40 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the fair will go on sale sometime in May, Bartling said.

Once the fair begins, adult ticket prices will increase to $18 and the children’s rates will stay the same.

Advanced ticket prices for adults will be $14 per day. Tickets for kids ages 6-12 will be $10 and kids 5 and under can attend for free.

The Sonoma County Fair is coming back full-swing this August with horse racing, competitive exhibits, the Hall of Flowers and the return of a theme designed to lighten the mood while honoring the fair’s traditions.

The theme, “Tropical Fairadise,” with a logo of a pig in a hula skirt on the back of a surfing horse, is making a comeback after being canceled in fall 2020 due to a county ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. Last August, coordinators opted for a smaller event they dubbed the Summer Fun Fest.

Sonoma County Event center coordinators decided they simply couldn’t let the theme go after designer and “theme genius” Greg Duncan came up with it in 2020, said Becky Bartling, CEO of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center.

“We are very excited,” Bartling said. “We think we’re going to produce a fabulous fair. Everyone is ready to enjoy the activities that they haven’t been able to do since 2019.”

Bartling said they will be bringing back live horse racing, the Hall of Flowers, a full livestock show and competitive exhibits.

The Hall of Flowers theme, also designed by Duncan, will be "Islands of Adventure."

To be COVID-19 cautious, “We will be following whatever the Sonoma County Health Officer puts out as far as protocols,” Bartling said.

This year’s fair will run Aug. 4-14, with the exception of Aug. 8, when they will be closed.

The fair will also be bringing back monster trucks, a rodeo, destruction derby, lots of live entertainment and plenty of kids activities, Bartling said.

The event will also feature everyone’s favorite fair foods, vendors and carnival rides and games.

