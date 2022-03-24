Subscribe

Truck fire jams US 101 near Santa Barbara for hours

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 24, 2022, 3:37PM
Updated 1 hour ago

SANTA BARBARA — A truck fire caused a massive hours-long traffic jam on northbound U.S. Highway 101 along the south Santa Barbara County coast on Thursday.

The 5 a.m. fire in the Summerland area involved a semi loaded with green beans, Carpinteria Summerland Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher told KEYT.

One northbound lane was reopened several hours later but the second lane did not reopen until around 2 p.m.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette