Truck fire jams US 101 near Santa Barbara for hours

SANTA BARBARA — A truck fire caused a massive hours-long traffic jam on northbound U.S. Highway 101 along the south Santa Barbara County coast on Thursday.

US 101 S/B Down to 1 Lane at Milpas Street. Cement Truck Roll-Over & Fire. Lanes are Opening Up Slowly. CHP, SB City Fire, and SBPD on Scene. Expect Delays. pic.twitter.com/RXIuBlogB9 — Santa Barbara Police (@SB_Police) March 23, 2022

The 5 a.m. fire in the Summerland area involved a semi loaded with green beans, Carpinteria Summerland Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher told KEYT.

One northbound lane was reopened several hours later but the second lane did not reopen until around 2 p.m.