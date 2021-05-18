Subscribe

Truck sparks fire on Lakeville Highway near Petaluma

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2021, 3:42PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A fire is blocking traffic Tuesday afternoon on Lakeville Highway near Petaluma.

The fire was reported about 2:35 p.m. south of Stage Gulch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up a half mile in each direction but no injuries were reported. As of 3.30 p.m., CHP was reporting lanes were open but there were significant backups. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

