Truett-Hurst appoints new CEO for Healdsburg winery

Emilie Eliason has been appointed the chief executive officer of Truett-Hurst Inc. of Healdsburg.

Eliason replaces Paul Dolan III, the co-founder of the company and longtime North Coast vintner and former winemaker and president of Fetzer Vineyards. He will remain on the firm’s board of directors.

“Emilie's innovative leadership experience and her deep understanding of the direct -to-consumer model will be very valuable to Truett Hurst as the company enters the next phase of growth,” said Dan Carroll, the chairman of the company's board of directors, in a statement.

Eliason previously served as general manager of Santa Rosa-based Geodesy Wine, a social enterprise wine company founded by Judy Jordan that dedicates its all proceeds to funding a young women's development and leadership program.

Her past experience includes serving as vice president of marketing at Crimson Wine Group in Napa and as vice president of marketing at J Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg.

Crimson Wine Group reports sales increase

Crimson Wine Group of Napa Wednesday reported net sales for the last quarter at $18 million, which was a 3.5% increase from the same three-month period in 2021, according to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crimson, which owns Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa and Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg, experienced much of the sales growth in its direct-to-consumer sales channel. That segment increased by $859,000 during the three months that ended on June 30 compared to the same period last year.

The company in its filing noted that online sales “remained elevated over pre-pandemic levels but declined from the highs of 2020 with consumers returning to traditional channels, including tasting rooms, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality locations.”

Balletto hires director of events

Allyson Taylor has joined Balletto Vineyards as its director of events for the Sonoma County winery.

“We are excited to have Allyson join our team with her abundant events experience. Our property hosts everything from private events to our annual BBQ and others that feature our estate wines and local grown food when it is in season and available. Having the right person in place to manage and grow our programs will only make the experience at Balletto that much better,” said John Balletto, president and founder of family-owned winery, in a statement.

Prior to joining Balletto, Taylor operated her own event company and worked for Starz Entertainment as director of events.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.