Trump administration sought to pressure FDA on covid vaccines and treatment, House panel concludes

Trump officials repeatedly stalled the Food and Drug Administration's plan to extend safety studies of coronavirus vaccines in fall 2020, as then-President Donald Trump pressed the agency for a faster timeline so the vaccines could be authorized before Election Day, according to emails, text messages and interviews conducted by a congressional panel probing the pandemic response.

White House officials such as trade adviser Peter Navarro and outside allies such as TV host and physician Mehmet Oz also pressed federal officials in 2020 to authorize hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, with Navarro and a deputy working behind the scenes with a hospital to craft a request to the FDA for widespread access to the debunked therapy touted by Trump, the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis concluded in a report released Wednesday.

The report offers new details on contemporaneous reports about the Trump White House's efforts to sway the FDA in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, a pressure campaign that rattled agency officials and threatened to undermine confidence in vaccines and other medical treatments, former Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the panel.

"I felt very strongly about the fact that our scientists had created this [vaccine] guidance, I totally supported the science and the clinical data behind it, and I objected to any suggestion that it be changed," Hahn said in a January 2022 interview that the panel made newly public. "I also felt any changes would be obviously reported and would further reduce vaccine confidence."

Through a spokesperson on Wednesday, Hahn declined to comment on the report.

Officials and public health experts have also said that Trump's attacks on the FDA left lingering scars on the agency and contributed to fading trust in health officials responding to the pandemic across the government.

"These assaults on our nation's public health institutions undermined the nation's coronavirus response - and are precisely why we must never again settle for leaders who prioritize politics over keeping Americans safe," Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the panel's chair, said in a statement.

Republicans have decried the Democrat-led panel's work as politically motivated and vowed to launch their own investigations into Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, and the Biden administration's coronavirus response, should they retake one or both chambers of Congress this fall.

"For over two years, congressional Democrats have refused to hold a single hearing on the origins of COVID, or our government's possible financial involvement in gain-of-function research. That will change when House Republicans take the majority next year," Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the panel's top Republican, wrote in a statement Monday, after Fauci announced he was stepping down in December.

The House report issued Wednesday focuses on several FDA decisions in 2020, including officials' debates over how best to expedite vaccines while ensuring they were safe and effective. Trump publicly and privately campaigned for the FDA to move faster, accusing it of deliberately postponing decisions until after the Nov. 3 election to undercut his reelection prospects.

"The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics," Trump wrote in an Aug. 22 tweet, tagging then-commissioner Hahn. "Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!"

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Behind the scenes, senior FDA officials concluded by September that they wanted to review two months of safety data after participants in clinical trials had received their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines - a decision that would delay the agency's vaccine authorization decisions until after the election.

"We were not going to cut corners in our assessment," Hahn told the panel in his interview, adding the agency had already streamlined a vaccine-authorization process that typically took far longer and he feared fallout on vaccine confidence.

"I was concerned about the entire environment: A presidential election, bitter divisions in the country and in Congress. And, to me, it was a pretty significant combination of factors that led to a decrease in . . . confidence in science and medicine," Hahn said.

But after the FDA submitted its planned timeline for approval in September 2020, Trump officials delayed the agency's request, pressing for its justifications, prompting FDA officials to fret about the fallout.