Trump, Biden return to Midwest swing states as time to campaign runs short

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump stunned the political universe in 2016 with a sweep of critical Northern swing states, winning Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point and forcing Democrats into four years of soul-searching about what went wrong in their historic geographic base.

Four years later, the chilly Midwest looms again as the principal battleground of the election, and Friday Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden crisscrossed the region campaigning in states that are not only must-win for the president but also central to the identities of both parties.

For Democrats, their blue wall in the Midwest was for years their only defense against the Republican Party’s stronghold in the South, a demonstration that they were still the party of labor, working-class families and predominantly Black urban centers. For Republicans, these states are a key part of their rural base, and Trump has made his pitch to farmers and white working-class voters here.

As the country reported a record number of coronavirus cases in the past week, Trump continued to insist Friday that the disease the virus causes was not serious. At a rally in Michigan, a state that reported a 91% increase in new cases from the average two weeks earlier, he made the extraordinary and false accusation that American doctors were profiteering from coronavirus deaths, claiming they were paid more if patients die. He also mocked Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host who attended the rally, for wearing a mask. “I’ve never seen her in a mask,” he said. “Laura, she’s being very politically correct.”

Biden, in Iowa, took the opposite approach, pointing out the record number of new cases in the state and noting that the Iowa State Fair had been canceled this year for the first time since World War II. “And Donald Trump has given up,” Biden said.

Later in Minnesota, Biden lashed Trump for his comment about doctors profiting from virus deaths. “Doctors and nurses go to work every day to save lives,” he said. “They do their jobs. Donald Trump should stop attacking them and do his job.”

If Round 1 of election night will be fought in Southeastern states like Florida, North Carolina and Georgia, Round 2 will be fought in Pennsylvania and the Midwest. Trailing in most polls and with an increasingly narrow path to victory, Trump has been holding a series of large rallies in states he cannot afford to lose.

That pressure was reflected in the Trump campaign’s last dash, beginning with stops in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota on Friday. Just before Trump took the stage at his first rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, dressed in a black overcoat and black leather gloves, his campaign announced that he would be back in the state for two more rallies Monday, with additional stops in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania the same day.

“He’s sort of trying to repeat the 2016 playbook,” said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School poll. “He’s coming back to these three states. He did that effectively, surprised us all, and won with that strategy.”

But this time, the landscape is more challenging. Biden led Trump by 8 percentage points in Michigan in a recent poll from the New York Times and Siena College, underscoring his troubled standing in Midwestern battleground states where his base of white voters without college degrees appears to be drifting away from him. In Wisconsin, an average of polls shows Biden with a 10-point lead.

Overall, across all four states the candidates visited Friday, the Biden campaign was outspending Trump on the airwaves, $2.1 million to $1.4 million, over the past 24 hours, according to Advertising Analytics. The most aired message by the cash-strapped Trump campaign seemed plucked from his 2016 White House run: a promise of “bringing jobs back home.”

Biden, flush with money, is running a much more complex advertising campaign with 27 different ads on the air in the four states; his most frequently aired ad focused on controlling the virus.

Neither campaign made major alterations to its paid media strategy Friday, though the Trump campaign added $1.8 million to its national cable buy, running on channels with a conservative audience like Fox News and the History Channel.

Trump campaign advisers, while expressing confidence in the president’s prospects, have pointed to a number of outside factors that make this year more challenging in northern battlegrounds. The governorships of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are all now held by people they refer to as “anti-Trump Democrats.” Early voting, they concede, is a major “X factor,” whose impact is not yet fully understood.