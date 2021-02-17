Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' in rift-widening statement

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday for a "lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality," days after the Senate - with McConnell's help - acquitted Trump on the impeachment charge that he incited the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The lengthy and personal diatribe, issued through an affiliated super PAC, confirmed that Trump plans to be an active combatant in the battle for the direction of the Republican Party that threatens to play out in the months and years to come.

It escalated that growing rift in the party about whether it will be controlled by pro-Trump forces unwilling to question the actions and record of the former president or those viewed as more traditional Republicans focused on building the party around a political philosophy that will resonate with more voters.

Trump's statement came after McConnell, R-Ky., voted to acquit Trump but criticized him for being "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the Capitol attack, and indicated that the party needed to turn away from Trumpism to win back its majority in the Senate. McConnell also suggested that there could be legal consequences for Trump's conduct on the day of the riot.

Trump said he would fight McConnell's focus on "electability" in GOP candidates head-on and would back pro-Trump Republicans in congressional primaries where "necessary and appropriate."

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," he said in the statement released by the Save America PAC. "He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country."

A McConnell spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. A Trump adviser who spoke to the former president in recent days said the statement came together over several days after Saturday's acquittal vote, with Trump feeling newly liberated to begin reentering the political arena.

The statement marked a new low in the roller-coaster relationship that Trump and McConnell have forged - one that has been mutually beneficial to both men at times. McConnell helped deliver some of Trump's most enduring presidential accomplishments, including a massive tax cut and three Supreme Court justices, prompting Trump to deliver occasional praise.

But Trump never quite trusted McConnell's political instincts, which were more loyal to ensuring a durable GOP Senate majority than to Trump personally.

Trump's statement Tuesday included an unfounded personal dig accusing him of being soft on China due to "his family's substantial Chinese business holdings." That is an apparent reference to his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's transportation secretary until she resigned in protest of the Jan. 6 riot. While Chao was born in China to a wealthy shipping family and has benefited from an inheritance, McConnell's personal financial disclosures show no Chinese business interests.

The statement was circulated as both major political parties continued to react to his Saturday impeachment acquittal, in which seven Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to convict - falling short of the necessary two-thirds threshold for conviction.

Trump-loyal Republican Party officials sought to send a message to the seven GOP senators who voted to convict the former president by pursuing censure or reprimand measures that are largely symbolic but reflect the deep loyalty that front-line party activists continue to have for Trump.

Two Republican senators - Richard Burr of North Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana - have been censured by their state parties, with activists demanding similar action against a third, Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania. Many of the 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump last month have been rebuked by local party organs.

Democrats, meanwhile, moved to establish new avenues of accountability for the Capitol attack - and potentially for Trump himself - by drafting legislation behind closed doors to create an independent, nonpartisan commission modeled on the body that studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks. That commission worked for 20 months before issuing a landmark report detailing the causes of the attacks and sweeping recommendations for action to prevent further terrorist strikes.

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement on Monday that the House would move forward with legislation establishing such a commission, the effort won the endorsement of two other powerful Democrats on Tuesday - President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

But it remained unclear Tuesday to what degree the effort would win GOP support. Several Republican aides, speaking on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about the debate, said much would depend on how Democrats designed the commission and sketched out its scope. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement that any such panel "must be evenly split between both parties."