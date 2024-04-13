WASHINGTON - Even as president, Donald Trump flaunted his animosity for intelligence officials, portraying them as part of a politicized "deep state" out to get him. And since he left office, that distrust has grown into outright hostility, with potentially serious implications for national security should he be elected again.

Citing his belief that his 2016 campaign had been spied on by the intelligence community, Trump on Wednesday urged his House allies to "kill" a bill that would extend an expiring surveillance law that national security officials say is crucial to their ability to gather foreign intelligence and fight terrorism on behalf of the country. The House approved the legislation Friday only after Republicans revised it to ensure that Trump would get another crack at shaping it to his liking if he wins the presidency again.

Indicted last year on charges of hoarding classified documents after leaving office and obstructing efforts to retrieve them, Trump has also translated his anger into legal arguments, telling a federal court that there is no reason to believe the "meritless claims" of agencies like the CIA regarding the "alleged sensitivities" of the files.

Intelligence agencies have shown a bias against Trump since the first impeachment against him, his lawyers have argued in the classified documents case, promising a fight if officials testify that his actions put the country at risk.

Trump is now on a possible collision course with the intelligence community. After he formally accepts the Republican presidential nomination in July, he will be entitled to receive a briefing from intelligence officials. Should he win the election, he would again command security agencies that he has repeatedly portrayed as his enemy and vowed to "demolish."

The result is a complicated and possibly destabilizing situation the United States has never seen before: deep-seated suspicion and disdain on the part of a former and perhaps future president toward the very people he would be relying on for the most sensitive information he would need to perform his role if elected again.

"Either the deep state destroys America or we destroy the deep state," Trump said at a rally last year, in remarks that have become a mainstay of his grievance-and-vengeance pitch.

Trump and his advisers have yet to lay out any specific plans for the spy agencies, and intelligence officials declined to comment on Trump. But while the professed ethos in the intelligence community is to behave as nonpartisan professionals, the prospect of a return to power by Trump has generated a palpable shudder in their ranks.

Some senior intelligence officials are considering leaving or retiring early, should Trump be reelected and appoint a close ally to lead the CIA, said former officials who have been in touch with former colleagues. Others at the spy agencies fear Trump will seek to fire people he sees as disloyal, these officials said.

"There are senior folks in the intelligence community who are looking at their options," said Douglas London, who served as a CIA station chief three times before retiring in 2019. "They are not necessarily planning to jump ship immediately. But they are looking at contingencies depending on who Trump appoints to take over the agency, and the ensuing internal agency senior personnel appointments that follow."

Other former officials said they were worried that Trump or his allies had "retribution lists" of current and former intelligence officials they intend to punish, either stripping them of their jobs and their security clearances, or trying to initiate criminal investigations.

The origins of Trump's animosity trace back to the 2016 campaign, when the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into the nature of numerous links between people associated with his campaign and Russia, and intelligence analysts concluded that President Vladimir Putin of Russia covertly tried to help Trump win the presidency.

Seeking to discredit what became a special counsel inquiry, Trump and his allies floated conspiracy theories that misconduct by intelligence agencies lurked in the origins of the Russia investigation. His Justice Department opened what became another special counsel investigation in an unsuccessful hunt for evidence proving that notion, including trying but failing to find a basis to charge former top intelligence officials with crimes.

Trump and his allies also seized upon an inspector general's finding that the FBI had botched applications for court warrants to eavesdrop on a former foreign policy adviser to his 2016 campaign under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA.