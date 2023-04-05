Trump defiant in Mar-A-Lago speech after New York indictment

Flanked by American flags, former President Donald Trump delivered a campaign-style speech to cheering supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

Trump was defiant, referring, among other things, to his two impeachment trials during his presidency. He called the New York indictment the latest in an "onslaught of fraudulent investigations.”

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately," Trump said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.