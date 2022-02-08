Trump gives documents improperly taken from White House to National Archives

Former President Donald Trump last month handed over to the National Archives 15 boxes of documents, letters, gifts and mementos that he had taken with him when leaving office but that he had been legally required to leave in the custody of the federal government, officials said Monday.

The materials included the original versions of a letter that former President Barack Obama had left for Trump when he was first sworn in, as well as correspondence from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The items also included a map Trump famously drew on with a black Sharpie marker to demonstrate the track of Hurricane Dorian heading toward Alabama in 2019 to back up a declaration he had made on Twitter that contradicted weather forecasts.

The boxes contained items taken from the White House’s residence during a hasty exit after Trump had spent the bulk of the presidential transition trying to find ways to stay in power, according to two people familiar with the process of how the boxes were returned. At the time, Trump’s aides were either preoccupied with helping him overturn the election, trying to stop him or avoiding him.

The Washington Post reported earlier that Trump had handed over the boxes to the National Archives.

The National Archives said in a statement that it obtained the boxes in mid-January and that Trump’s lawyers told the agency that “they are continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives.”

The disclosure is yet the latest example of a lack of strict adherence by Trump and some of his aides to the laws intended to preserve government documents and shield classified information from foreign enemies.

Trump was notorious for tearing up White House documents and leaving them in the trash or on the floor. Politico reported in 2018 that some administration officials even had to tape back together shredded documents to ensure the White House complied with federal record-keeping laws.

In a statement, David S. Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, did not criticize Trump or directly accuse him of violating the Presidential Records Act. But Ferriero strongly defended the National Archives’ mission and the need for presidents to follow federal record keeping laws.

“The Presidential Records Act is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people,” Ferriero said.

.