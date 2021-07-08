Trump golf club to pay $400,000 penalty after customer's fatal car crash

One of former president Donald Trump's golf clubs on Wednesday agreed to pay a $400,000 penalty to the state of New Jersey for overserving alcohol to a customer who later caused a fatal car crash, according to settlement documents released by the state.

Under the settlement, Trump's golf club in Colts Neck, N.J., pleaded no contest to administrative charges that the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control brought in October 2019.

The Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck was charged with serving alcoholic beverages other than beer from carts on the golf course, and with serving customer Andrew Halder when he already appeared intoxicated.

Both charges were related to events on Aug. 30, 2015, when - according to police reports - Halder flipped his car on a highway on-ramp about four miles from the Trump course, causing a wreck that killed his father, Gary Halder.

Andrew Halder, now 41, later pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to three years of probation.

The state had originally sought to revoke the Colts Neck club's liquor license, a penalty that would have also revoked liquor licenses at Trump's two other New Jersey clubs. Golf industry experts said that would have removed a major source of the clubs' revenue.

The settlement announced Wednesday allows Trump's clubs to keep their licenses.

Instead, the Colts Neck club will pay the $400,000 penalty, which is equivalent to 6.5% of its total revenue in 2020, according to Trump's presidential disclosure filings. It will also lose its right to sell alcohol from carts on the course until Dec. 31, settlement papers said.

Lisa Coryell, a spokeswoman for New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, said the penalty "is in line with other settlements involving service of alcohol to intoxicated patrons."

She said that "to the best of our knowledge," this was the first case in the 80-plus-year history of New Jersey's alcoholic beverage authority "involving a golf club charged with serving alcohol to a visibly intoxicated patron who later caused a fatal motor vehicle crash."

The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is overseen by Grewal, who has said he will resign later this month to join President Biden's administration, leading the enforcement division for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.