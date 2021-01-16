Trump is isolated and angry at aides for not defending him
WASHINGTON - When Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president impeached twice, he did so as a leader increasingly isolated, sullen and vengeful.
With less than seven days remaining in his presidency, Trump's inner circle is shrinking, offices in his White House are emptying, and the president is lashing out at some of those who remain. He is angry that his allies have not mounted a more forceful defense of his incitement of the mob that stormed the Capitol last week, advisers and associates said.
Although Trump has been exceptionally furious with Vice President Mike Pence, his relationship with lawyer Rudy Giuliani, one of his most steadfast defenders, is also fracturing, according to people with knowledge of the dynamics between the men.
Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani's legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president's behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani's moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election.
As he watched impeachment quickly gain steam, Trump was upset generally that virtually nobody is defending him - including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, economic adviser Larry Kudlow, national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to a senior administration official.
"The president is pretty wound up," said the senior administration official, who, like some others interviewed, spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. "No one is out there."
One of Trump's few confidants these days is Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who broke with the president last week over attempts to overturn the election only to be welcomed back in the president's good graces a couple of days later. Graham traveled to Texas on Tuesday in what was Trump's last scheduled presidential trip, spending hours with Trump aboard Air Force One, talking about impeachment and planning how Trump should spend his final days in office.
"The president has come to grips with it's over," Graham said, referring to the election. "That's tough. He thinks he was cheated, but nothing's going to change that."
Trump asked Graham to lobby fellow senators to acquit him in his eventual impeachment trial, which Graham did from Air Force One as he worked through a list of colleagues to phone. A few senators called Trump aboard the presidential aircraft on Tuesday to notify him of their intent to acquit. During the flight home, Graham said, he tried to calm Trump after Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 House GOP leader, announced that she would vote to impeach.
"I just told him, 'Listen, Mr. President, there are some people out there who were upset before and are upset now, but I assure you, most Republicans believe impeachment is bad for the country and not necessary and it would do damage to the institution of the presidency itself," Graham recalled. He said he told Trump, "The people who are calling on impeachment are not representative of the [Republican] conferences."
Trump told reporters Tuesday that the drive toward impeachment was causing "tremendous anger" and posed a "tremendous danger to our country."
Although he has shown flashes of anger over his impeachment - and is livid with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for leaving open the possibility that he might vote to convict - Trump privately has told advisers that he does not believe he will be removed from office before his term expires Jan. 20, according to people familiar with the conversations.
Many of the president's advisers and outside associates share that mind-set. As one put it, "Whoop-de-do."
McConnell effectively guaranteed that outcome Wednesday, releasing a schedule after the House impeachment vote that would push a trial until after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Trump has been more concerned with other actions that could have serious consequences for his post-presidential life, according to people familiar with the president's concerns. The developments include Twitter and other social media companies suspending his accounts, the PGA of America canceling a golf tournament at one of his properties, and Deutsche Bank announcing that it would no longer finance his developments.
Trump carried on with various activities Wednesday. As the House debated his impeachment, Trump issued a statement calling on his supporters to stand down.
